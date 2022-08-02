Pottsgrove Schools to Hold Job Fair, Interviews Aug. 11

Read on sanatogapost.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Is that "British Baseball"? Nope - Cricket is in the USASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Investigation into school employees’ retirement system closed
The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying more out of their paychecks toward their retirements.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Medicaid recipients reminded to pick plan before August deadline
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Department of Human Services (DHS) today reminded all Medicaid recipients enrolled in a physical health managed care plan to select a new plan by August 16. While no consumers will lose coverage, if someone who needs to choose a new plan does not do so by the deadline, they will be auto-assigned to a new plan.
Pennsylvania Offers Utility Bill Payment Assistance Payments To Qualifying Households
With the cost of everyday items rising, many throughout the commonwealth struggle to pay their utility bills. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has decided to step in and offer aid to those who need it.
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
abc27.com
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
hilltown.org
Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal
Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
Montgomery County, PA Lottery Ticket Wins $1 Million
A Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold in Montgomery County, PA just won an incredible $1 million prize in last Friday's record breaking Mega Millions lottery drawing. The news was shared by lottery officials for the first time on Monday in a press release issued to the media. The ticket was sold...
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
abc27.com
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam
A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
Police Search For Missing Chester County Man
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
wfmd.com
Body Of Missing Shippensburg Woman Found In Florida
Jasmine Lynn Forbes has been missing since February. Pasco County, Fl. (KM) – The case of a missing woman from Pennsylvania has a tragic ending. Jasmine Lynn Forbes, 31, was reported missing from Shippensburg on February 23rd, and it was believed that she was endangered. Pennsylvania State Police say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
2 Employees Injured After Explosion At Berks County Metal Plant
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews responded to an explosion at a metal plant in Berks County Wednesday afternoon. South Heidelberg Township Police Department Chief Leon Grim tells Eyewitness News two employees at the Reading Alloys Plant were mixing chemicals when they ignited and created an explosion just after 2 p.m. One worker suffered an injury to the elbow and both employees suffered smoke inhalation. Pennsylvania State Police, the South Heidelberg Township Police Department, and the West Berks Fire Department are investigating. No further information is available at this time.
sanatogapost.com
North Coventry Police Open Video Camera Registry
NORTH COVENTRY PA – Like other municipal law enforcement agencies across western Montgomery, northern Chester, and eastern Berks counties in recent months, the North Coventry Police Department said Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) it would ask township property owners, both residential and commercial, for voluntary permission to occasionally use private surveillance video footage from their locations for investigative purposes.
4 Injured After Crash Involving Towamencin Township Police Car
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Four people were injured in a crash involving a Towamencin Township police car and a Sedan on Monday morning. Police say the crash happened on Valley Forge Road near Snyder Road, around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Valley Forge Road was shut down for six hours but is open again. No word on how the crash happened.
Main Line Media News
West Norriton man sent to jail on drug charges
NORRISTOWN — Police responding to reports of a confused West Norriton man swinging a tire iron while walking along Route 76 in Upper Merion linked the man to drug activity and now he’s headed to jail. Jarrett Daurice Dancey, 35, of the 500 block of Willowbrook Drive, was...
