King Of Prussia, PA

phillyfunguide.com

Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies

Friday August 5th 2022 at 8:00pm to Saturday August 6th 2022 at 12:00am. An outstanding cast of accomplished tribute artists, Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies, will pay homage to their iconic musical counterparts at the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and Friday, August 5, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday

Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
PERKASIE, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 25+ Ways To Welcome August

August is in full swing! Peruse the many outdoor farmers markets, check out the Peach Festival at Peddler’s Village or sip on delicious wine along the Bucks County Wine Trail!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters

A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
EASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire

The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown’s Albright Receives Dunkin’ Scholarship

PHILADELPHIA PA – Boyertown Area Senior High School graduate Jack Albright was identified Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) as among 20 winners of the 13th annual Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program, the company announced. Two other recipients from Berks and Chester counties also were named. Albright, from Perkiomenville,...
BOYERTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?

- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

