Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies
Friday August 5th 2022 at 8:00pm to Saturday August 6th 2022 at 12:00am. An outstanding cast of accomplished tribute artists, Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies, will pay homage to their iconic musical counterparts at the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and Friday, August 5, 2022.
Members of the Jackson 5 to Perform Their Only Fall Show at the Xcite Center at Bensalem’s Parx Casino
The Jacksons will perform their only fall show in Bucks County.Image via Parx Casino. Several surviving members of the Jackson 5 are set to perform at Bensalem’s Parx Casino next month. Chloe Rabinowitz wrote about the upcoming show for Broadway World Pennsylvania.
From the Colonial Instructional Television archives | Silent footage of Conshohocken
Conshohocken native, now Plymouth Meeting resident, Bob Cahill works for the Colonial School District in its audio-visual department and over the past few months, he has been digging into the archives of Colonial Instructional Television and has found some really cool videos. Below is silent, undated, footage he found of...
A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday
Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
A French-American Restaurant to Debut in Delaware Next Year
The delicious-sounding concept conceived by BBC Tavern & Grill owner David Dietz will reside right next door to its sister store
What's Up This Weekend: 25+ Ways To Welcome August
August is in full swing! Peruse the many outdoor farmers markets, check out the Peach Festival at Peddler’s Village or sip on delicious wine along the Bucks County Wine Trail!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s...
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams dined at Fireside in Ambler
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, had dinner at Fireside Bar & Grille on August 1st. We looked up his schedule and he was in the area to appear at the Kayden’s Korner Golf Gala at LuLu Country Club in Glenside.
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
Max Patkin, ‘Clown Prince of Baseball’, Buried in Collingdale Cemetery
Max Patkin.Image via Wikipedia. Max Patkin enjoyed a long career as an entertainer in baseball, writes Irwin Cohen for JewishPress.com. Known lovingly by many as the Clown Prince of Baseball, the Paoli man saw his first game as a child with his Hebrew school class. Years later, he become a pitcher in the minor leagues.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
Boyertown’s Albright Receives Dunkin’ Scholarship
PHILADELPHIA PA – Boyertown Area Senior High School graduate Jack Albright was identified Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) as among 20 winners of the 13th annual Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program, the company announced. Two other recipients from Berks and Chester counties also were named. Albright, from Perkiomenville,...
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?
- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
