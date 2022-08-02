Stone fruit becomes sweeter and more flavourful the riper it is. When the flesh eventually bruises and it becomes too soft to eat, there are several ways to make use of this seasonal delicacy. Remove the pips and spread on toast with honey, to make an instant raw jam, blend them into your morning smoothie or, if it’s after 5pm, turn them into a refreshing frozen daiquiri. It takes just minutes to prepare, and makes you feel as if you’re a master cocktail maker.

