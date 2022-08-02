Health leaders lay out plan to lower monkeypox cases before Charlotte Pride

Read on www.wbtv.com
Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - A new school year is near, and along with it comes the 25th anniversary of North Carolina charter schools. State of play: Charter schools — publicly funded schools that are independently run — continue to expand across the state, with 207 charter schools statewide heading into the upcoming school year. Mecklenburg County has 34.
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
Roof Above apartments have opened for tenants experiencing chronic homelessness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based organization aiming to end homelessness in the city has opened its newly-renovated apartment complex on Clanton Road, it announced this week. Roof Above announced that last week, tenants began moving into the building, giving 88 individuals who had been experiencing chronic homelessness, or were...
Tax assessors to revaluate Mecklenburg County properties
Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funding for local farmland conservation projects. Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV legally labeled a habitual felon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A local tow truck driver could be facing significant time behind bars following...
Unexpected fire sets back Camino food pantry operations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Camino Health Center, a Charlotte nonprofit that provides food and healthcare to underserved communities, said an unexpected fire on the Fourth of July has damaged their building and set back their food pantry operations. On a day no one was in the building, Camino CEO...
Ghost guns in Charlotte and new federal regulations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ghost guns in Charlotte. CMPD says they saw a 7% increase in seizing ghost guns in the last five months of this year compared to that same time (Jan-May) last year. CMPD adds that they seize about 22 ghost guns per month. The homemade firearms can...
Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
Boil Water Advisory in effect after water main breaks in Fort Mill, S.C.
FORT MILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory is underway for those in the Regent Park area of Fort Mill, S.C. The advisory was put into place after a water main broke near Farm House Drive and Moreal Avenue. Customers should boil their water vigorously for one minute before...
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
Steele Robinson continues to fight despite latest hospital stay
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He looks so much older. Steele Robinson is happy in this recent picture, but the truth is he’s currently in the middle of a really difficult stint, in the course of many other difficult stints. Steele’s mom, Dawn, says they are in three-week hospital stay...
Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1.6 million for farmland conservation
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has been awarded almost $1.6 million from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (NCADFP) for local farmland conservation. This funding will benefit current farmland conservation projects in Davie, Iredell, and Robeson counties. Three Rivers Land Trust places...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as Eastland Yards
Crews responded to Tony’s Ice Cream, located off East Franklin Boulevard, early in the morning. While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner’s suspension, staff said they would not comment further on personnel matters. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: 10 hours...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April. Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.
New affordable housing complex opens off Clinton Road in Charlotte
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency. In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Updated: 7 hours...
Johnson C. Smith University, Howard University partner for dual degree program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University students can now earn a bachelor of science degree from JCSU and a doctor of pharmacy degree from Howard University in a seven-year dual degree program. The partnership was announced Thursday morning. The 3 + 4 agreement, which was officially signed in...
Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of failed development ideas, officials will break ground on the site of the old Eastland Mall. It comes weeks after Tepper Sports pulled out of plans to build Charlotte FC headquarters and a soccer academy. That setback isn’t stopping the project from moving forward...
Groundbreaking ceremony for Eastland Mall site happening Wednesday
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular furniture and multi-vendor store in south Charlotte is closing. BLACKLION on Park Road, right outside Pineville, has been in business for nearly 27 years. Store owners say they sold their building, leased the property through February of next year and will close on Jan....
