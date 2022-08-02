Ohio’s August 2 special primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday

Read on www.cleveland19.com
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
wyso.org
Primary elections are over, so what's going to be on the ballot for the midterms?
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity):
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Gerrymandering Expert: State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Hamilton County, only 8.3% of registered voters showed up for the special race – about 49,500 people. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout.
WKYC
Ohio's Aug. 2 special / primary election: What's on the ballot
Ohio voters are hitting the polls for the August 2 special / primary election. 3News' Carmen Blackwell explains what's on the ballot.
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
WKYC
Ohio's general election to highlight major differences in candidates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One is the oldest governor to ever serve. The other has never run for state office. He's 75 years old. She's 46 years old. Their hometowns are less than 40 miles apart. But that's where the similarities end. Gov. Mike DeWine is competing for his second...
wktn.com
Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District
The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
WFMJ.com
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
How Ohio’s November election will shape up after August primary
Ohio’s primary elections have finally entered the rearview mirror, gearing candidates and voters up for the finish line: November’s general election.
Gov. Mike DeWine continues fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine expanded his fundraising lead for this year’s re-election campaign, doubling what his Democratic challenger reported raising for the month of July. DeWine, a Republican, reported raising $2.5 million between June 11 and Aug. 3, according to a new campaign finance report filed Wednesday....
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces safety and security support for over 1,000 Ohio Schools
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced that 1,183 schools in...
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
MSNBC
J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s sales tax holiday is this weekend, and it’s not just for those heading back to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2019, Ohio lawmakers made the first weekend in August a permanent sales tax-free holiday. The goal is to give parents a break when it comes to buying back-to-school supplies and clothes. While there are some restrictions on what applies — and the cost — it...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Guns for teachers: Do parents have right to know which teachers are armed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio enters a new school year with a new law on the books, and questions about that law’s transparency. House Bill 99 allows districts to give school employees permission to carry a gun on campus after those employees complete a state-approved training program. The law requires school boards to maintain a […]
