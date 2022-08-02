ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Police investigates multiple overnight shootings, one dead

By Alton Worley II
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police is investigating three different shooting incidents that took place throughout the city on the night of August 1, 2022.

According to Police, a 16-year-old boywas transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting incident that took place near the 4200 block of Moregate Lane.

Detectives are currently searching for a suspect vehicle. (pictured above)

A man, 28-year-old Bernard Maurice Clack, walked into the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound around 1:18 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another man walked in the hospital with a gunshot wound, non-life threatening, around 1:42 a.m. The man is receiving treatment for his injuries.

All three incidents are under investigation.

News 3 is working to learn more.

