ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

A shooting in Detroit that left 2 people dead and 6 injured started after a parking dispute, police say

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-AMFM

Daylight shooting in New Orleans East

Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy