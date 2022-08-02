Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women

Read on vista.today
Chester County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to VISTA Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids, and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
Women-Owned Businesses Succeeding in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – What determines whether, or how well, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurial businesses succeed and expand? The difference-makers are “environmental factors, establishing goals, and making connections,” Pottstown Area Economic Development executive director Peggy Lee-Clark told a national audience. Lee-Clark was among three featured speakers during a...
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.
West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals Nets $8 Million Payment from Its Partner in Japan
Image via Verrica Pharmaceuticals. West Chester-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals has received a trigger payment of $8 million from its product development partner in Japan after a provision from their licensing deal kicked in, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
Express Employment Professionals Hiring for Key Positions in Chester County
Image via Express Employment Professionals. The Specialized Recruiting Group, a division of Express Employment Professionals, is hiring a number of key positions for locations across Chester County.
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
"What is that new area code again?"Image via iStock. Phila.’s collar counties are getting the newly minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin.Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group. Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.
Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield
Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
Divine Lorraine is now officially a Mint House hotel, but tenants feel pushed aside
David Budnick and his partner moved into the Divine Lorraine last November. It was their first place together without roommates, and they spent several months and a good chunk of money making the apartment in the historic building feel like their own. “We’ve really started to call this place home,”...
American Airlines Cancels More Than 1,800 Flights At Philadelphia International Airport
American Airlines has canceled more than 1,800 flights at Philadelphia International Airport, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. The airport's largest carrier will be cutting two percent of its flights through September and October, the outlet says. The cancellations were attributed to a "need to balance passenger demand with capacity...
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 155,200-square-foot building was once owned by Merck. The pharmaceutical giant sold it to Maguire...
Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff
Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”. In January, Citadel, which recently reached $5 billion in assets, onboarded a...
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon
Since its establishment in 2008, the Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation has donated more than $878,500 to charitable organizations in its service areas. For 2022 fundraising, the Foundation will launch the second annual Charity Polo Match on Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Malvern Bank established an equestrian...
