The "Polluted Waters or Sharks. Pick One." Edition

Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Welcome back to The Briefly! A few stories broke and continued to develop during my break, like the school’s budgets and the fight over local law 11, so I’ll be catching up with those stories over time. Bear with me!. • The city...
Jhas Williams Leaving WIVB: Where Is the Buffalo News Anchor Going?

WIVB-TV is undergoing several changes in its lineup. One of Buffalo residents’ favorite morning show anchors is departing the station. Jhas Williams announced she is leaving News4 at the end of July 2022. The young journalist’s longtime viewers naturally have questions about her departure from WIVB. They are wondering why she is leaving and where she’s going next. But, viewers especially want to know if Williams will stay in Buffalo. Here’s what Jhas Williams said about leaving WIVB.
