2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday. Julian...
Zeldin spotlights push to fire NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his first general election ad
Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York has been vowing for months that he’d fire New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day as governor if he defeats Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in November’s election. So, it’s no surprise that Zeldin, a...
Congressman Lee Zeldin, candidate for New York governor, attacked onstage at campaign event
Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, endured a frightening incident at a campaign event Thursday when he was attacked onstage by a man with a weapon. Zeldin, who was not injured in the confrontation, was giving a speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post...
Adams rejects gun permit plea from NYC bishop robbed of $1M in jewels mid-sermon
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday rejected calls from a Brooklyn bishop who was robbed mid-sermon of $1 million in jewelry for special gun permits for members of clergy. During an unrelated press conference announcing the expansion of the city’s speed camera program, Adams listened to a reporter’s...
The "Polluted Waters or Sharks. Pick One." Edition
Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Welcome back to The Briefly! A few stories broke and continued to develop during my break, like the school’s budgets and the fight over local law 11, so I’ll be catching up with those stories over time. Bear with me!. • The city...
Jhas Williams Leaving WIVB: Where Is the Buffalo News Anchor Going?
WIVB-TV is undergoing several changes in its lineup. One of Buffalo residents’ favorite morning show anchors is departing the station. Jhas Williams announced she is leaving News4 at the end of July 2022. The young journalist’s longtime viewers naturally have questions about her departure from WIVB. They are wondering why she is leaving and where she’s going next. But, viewers especially want to know if Williams will stay in Buffalo. Here’s what Jhas Williams said about leaving WIVB.
