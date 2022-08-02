WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History

Read on wakeupwyo.com
Related
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
cowboystatedaily.com
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cicadas Have Emerged in Wyoming This Year To Throw Predators Off, Entomologists Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was last year when the 17-year periodic cicadas emerged from their cocoons and annoyed many (at least on the eastern portion of the country) with their constant buzzing. So, if these bugs emerge only once every two decades, why are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heads Up, Hunters! Antelope Hunt Event Applications Open
Summer is winding down, and August is underway. For many Wyoming residents, that means it's time to start gearing up for their favorite time of year: Hunting Season. Wyoming's famous for one critter in particular - the Cowboy State's legion of pronghorn antelope. Fun fact - the state of Wyoming...
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
visitcasper.com
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20
Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?
If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming
It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
Here’s How The World Famous Fire Fighting Plane Works
A big plane flying that low and dropping that much is impressive, to say the least. Let's have a look at how this mega-fire fighting machine works. Casper/Natrona International Airport has the longest and widest runways in the area. That's why these big birds are landing there for service this fire season.
Grizzly bear captures begin next week in Yellowstone
Grizzly bear pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park starting August 9 and continuing through October 28 according to an announcement from the Yellowstone National Park & Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST). Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but...
Poll: What Are The Best And Worst Things About Life In Wyoming?
If you are reading this poll, the odds are that you live in Wyoming. Like any place, the Cowboy State has its ups and downs. It's certainly a beautiful place. If you like outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing, you are in the right place. We have our crimes,...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Wyoming Ranchers & Landowners Rewarded for Wildlife Stewardship
The USDA recently announced a new Big Game Conservation Partnership guided by listening sessions with local ranchers and partners to invest in private working lands across the state of Wyoming, according to a written statement from farmers.gov. The USDA is contributing an initial $15 million for stewardship actions in Fremont,...
capcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0