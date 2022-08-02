Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI

Read on 943thepoint.com
This is the Best Roller Coaster in Ocean County, NJ
You know how much I love Great Adventure. It's always a fun, family day for us. Yes, I still call it Great Adventure. Six Flags Great Adventure has some awesome roller coasters. The best roller coaster in Ocean County is at Six Flags. Indoor, looping, the tallest, and of course...
Your Family Will Love These 10 Best Picnic Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Beautiful weather means it could be a great day for a picnic, even in the heat. We have some beautiful spots for the perfect picnic. Picnics can be for the whole family or just a simple romantic picnic. We have some spots that are just absolutely beautiful. What do you...
The Absolute Best Running Stores in New Jersey Are Found Near The Jersey Shore
Some dates are pretty important to remember. Like your significant others birthday, when a job interview is, when the milk in your fridge expires, there's a lot to keep in mind!. One date that always sticks in my head is the date I decided to start running and getting in...
JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River Offers Free Kids Meals in August
The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen does so many good things for the community and it's a great part of the Toms River area it serves here in Ocean County. Providing meals for those in need and providing a platform for residents to give back to the community. "A Community...
Del-Ponte’s in Bradley Beach is a Great Stop at the Jersey Shore for Dinner and Dessert
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ – What’s better than a nicely crafted coal-fired pizza at a picturesque...
Is This the Number One Ride in Seaside Heights, NJ
From the sky-ride to the Ferris wheel, Seaside is a great place to head with the family, especially as we get ready for summer in Ocean County. I didn't even mention walking or biking on the boardwalk in the morning. Stop for breakfast on the boardwalk and feel the morning sun while riding or walking. I know at nighttime the boardwalk comes alive, but I'll take the morning all the time on the boards. And of course, a visit with us at the Ocean Club on Friday mornings as we broadcast live from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
MANAHAWKIN: MANA”hop”KIN CRAFT BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Stafford Township Local PBA #297 will be hosting the Manahopkin Craft Beer and Music Festival on Saturday August 06, 2022 at the Manahawkin Lake Park from 12:00PM to 9:00PM. This year will feature two tasting sessions (1) 12 to 4, and (2) 5 to 9, featuring over 50 craft...
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Boo! Is It Too Soon for Halloween in Ocean County, New Jersey?
Boo! Yes, really I am saying "Boo" because I am seeing Halloween here in Ocean County. The question is, is it too soon to have Halloween in the store here at the Jersey Shore?. I get it, the early bird gets the worm and with sales, it's first come first serve. We always jump ahead to the next holiday as soon as possible, but does this take away from the event?
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet
How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
Meet Ocean County, NJ Pianist Who Is About To Make It BIG!
During the summer of 2021, myself, my sister and my mom order a round of mojitos at the outdoor bar at the Crabs Claw Inn in Lavallette. As we sipped, we watched this giddy piano player hit on those keyboards happy as can be --- kind of like a kid on Christmas morning.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill Restaurant Still Sits Empty in Toms River, New Jersey
Someone recently asked me about the former Charlie Brown's Restaurant on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, they also asked the question "are there any Charlie Brown's Restaurants left in New Jersey?". First, let's talk about Charlie Brown's that are open. According to Google "Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill (formerly known as...
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Big-name concerts you won’t want to miss this fall in New Jersey
From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season. Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy. Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. My...
Toms River, NJ East Little League prepares for glory as they enter Metro Regional Tournament
For the second year in a row a group of 12-year-old All-Stars from Toms River East Little League is representing the state of New Jersey as they continue their journey towards the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Tomorrow afternoon they begin the next task to conquer in order...
