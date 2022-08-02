Election 2022: Hochul leads Zeldin in race for governor, new poll says

Read on www.fox5ny.com
Texas sends bus full of migrants to NYC
NEW YORK - A bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group of approximately 50 people had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott says they were dropped off at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. He says...
Illegal gun seizures in NY have doubled in 2022: Gov. Hochul
NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says that illegal gun seizures by the New York State Police have doubled in 2022, compared to last year. Hochul also said that 20 investigations are currently underway into illegal ghost gun trafficking across the state. This includes the recent seizures of...
Mayor Adams slams NY bail reform: 'Our criminal justice system is insane'
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams did not hold back on his strong criticism of New York’s bail laws at a news conference on Wednesday, saying that it is failing to keep recidivists in pre-trial detention. "Our criminal justice system is insane," Mayor Adams said on Wednesday during a...
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
Potential community spread of polio in NY identified
NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
Hessian remains found at Revolutionary War battle site in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - Researchers have discovered the remains of as many as 13 German soldiers who fought for the British during the American Revolution, officials announced Tuesday. The researchers found the remains in an apparent mass grave at a battlefield site in New Jersey. The remains, found at the site...
NY ranked best place for teen drivers
NEW YORK - This may surprise some, but a recent Wallet hub report ranked New York as the best place for teen drivers. The report is welcoming news to new drivers like 18-year-old Jacob Thompson of Queens. "I think living in New York City, driving is super liberating because you're...
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Air quality index in NJ at unhealthy levels
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has issued an Air Quality Alert for areas across the state. An Ozone Action Day has been declared for August 4th, 2022! Ozone has the potential to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups along portions of the I-95 corridor and north on Thursday with sunny skies, hot temperatures, and steady south to southwest wind flow.
2 teens killed in Long Island house fire
NEW YORK - Two teenagers were killed in an early morning house fire on eastern Long Island. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the hamlet of North Sea. The Southampton Town Police Emergency Communications Center received a call of an occupied Noyac residence on fire. Police responded to a...
Johnson: Oxford security guard walked past Tate Myre, looked into bathroom before Justin Shilling shot
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A security guard could have prevented at least one Oxford High School shooting death, attorney Ven Johnson said. Johnson said Wednesday he filed a motion to add security guard Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the families of victims. Read more Oxford...
NJ police locate woman seen yelling for help from tractor cab
NEW JERSEY - Police in New Jersey have reportedly found the woman seen bleeding and yelling for help from a tractor-trailer cab near South Brunswick on Wednesday. The woman and the driver of the truck have been taken by police for questioning. The white truck cab was also found. On...
