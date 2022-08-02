Read on www.kxly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Adele ‘Ecstatic’ to Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates
The star announced on Monday that “Weekends with Adele” at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace has officially been rescheduled. Adele shocked fans in January when she postponed her residency — via an emotional video message — the day before the shows were set to begin.
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Allegedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying on Tour, But Here's the Truth
Nicole Kidman allegedly has some rules for Keith Urban when he goes on tour, per a recent report from InTouch Weekly. But, is that actually the case? Suggest reported that Kidman and Urban's dynamic isn't what it appears to be. According to InTouch Weekly's report, Kidman was in Las Vegas...
CMT
Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert
Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
Garth Brooks Hints He’s Done Doing Organized Tours
Few country music artists have done things exactly the way they wanted, but Garth Brooks is near the top of that list. One of his heroes, George Strait, is certainly among that group, too. Garth Brooks “retired” from music in 2001. The man literally did nothing for eight years other than collect mailbox money. He popped up in 2009 for We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, and he went to Las Vegas for a residency shortly after. He did what he wanted and on his own terms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenny Chesney 'devastated' after fan dies at concert: 'Life is precious'
Kenny Chesney was "devastated" after learning that a fan had died while attending one of his Colorado concerts. Chesney, 54, performed at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday. A woman died following the show after she fell from an escalator railing, according to multiple reports. The woman...
AOL Corp
Kenny Chesney ‘Devastated’ After Death of Fan at Denver Show
Kenny Chesney offered condolences to the family of a woman who fell to her death during his show at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday (July 30). “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” the country star said in a statement according to the Denver Post.
CMT
WATCH: Chris Stapleton And George Strait Join Forces On Electrifying Tom Petty Cover
Stapleton and Strait delivered an electrifying cover of Tom Petty’s 1994 hit “You Wreck Me.” The two effortlessly plucked at their acoustic guitars, as Strait took the lead kicking off the classic. Stapleton jumped in on the chorus, sprinkling his signature country-rock flair before exploding into the second verse.
Lady A Postpone Tour as Singer Charles Kelley Embarks on ‘Journey to Sobriety’
Click here to read the full article. Country trio Lady A have postponed dates for their 2022 Request Line Tour until next year. The trek was set to get underway with a pair of shows Aug. 13 and 14 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. In an Instagram post, the group of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood addressed fans about having to make the difficult choice and cited Kelley’s decision to get sober. “We are a band, but more importantly… we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split after 9 months
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating. Multiple outlets report that the pair have ended their relationship but will remain friends. The couple reportedly ended their relationship this week, according to People. In July, Kardashian visited Davidson in Australia, where he is...
Whiskey Myers Drops Space Western Music Video For “John Wayne,” Starring Danny Trejo
And I thought I’d seen some badass music videos in my time…. I’ve been spinning this new Whiskey Myers Tornillo album like a mad man the past couple days, and how could I not? They’re the best southern rock group in the game right now, and the new album offers a unique spin on their original sound for all the right reasons.
Comments / 0