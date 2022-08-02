ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert

Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Hints He’s Done Doing Organized Tours

Few country music artists have done things exactly the way they wanted, but Garth Brooks is near the top of that list. One of his heroes, George Strait, is certainly among that group, too. Garth Brooks “retired” from music in 2001. The man literally did nothing for eight years other than collect mailbox money. He popped up in 2009 for We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, and he went to Las Vegas for a residency shortly after. He did what he wanted and on his own terms.
AOL Corp

Kenny Chesney ‘Devastated’ After Death of Fan at Denver Show

Kenny Chesney offered condolences to the family of a woman who fell to her death during his show at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday (July 30). “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” the country star said in a statement according to the Denver Post.
Rolling Stone

Lady A Postpone Tour as Singer Charles Kelley Embarks on ‘Journey to Sobriety’

Click here to read the full article. Country trio Lady A have postponed dates for their 2022 Request Line Tour until next year. The trek was set to get underway with a pair of shows Aug. 13 and 14 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. In an Instagram post, the group of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood addressed fans about having to make the difficult choice and cited Kelley’s decision to get sober. “We are a band, but more importantly… we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be...
102.5 The Bone

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split after 9 months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating. Multiple outlets report that the pair have ended their relationship but will remain friends. The couple reportedly ended their relationship this week, according to People. In July, Kardashian visited Davidson in Australia, where he is...
