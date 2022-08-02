Ethereum Slides 6% Amid Growing Merge Concerns

Read on decrypt.co
Related
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Pioneer Jeff Garzik Launches Web3 Production Company
The new media outfit aims to tell stories from the intersection of Sci-Fi and Web3. Jeff Garzik, a key developer of the Linux operating system and Bitcoin Core project, announced the launch of NextCypher Productions on Tuesday. The independent entertainment company aims to use Web3 tools to produce independent science fiction entertainment.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Name Service Domain Registrations Hit All-Time High as Merge Approaches
More than 1.8 million ENS Domain names have been registered, and adoption by non-English speaking communities are rising. Ethereum Name Service domain ownership surpassed 1.8 million names, with 378,000 new .eth registrations in July alone, according to ENS Domains. The surge in registrations comes as the Ethereum community prepares for...
decrypt.co
Jack Dorsey's Block Reports $36M Impairment Loss on Bitcoin Holdings
Amid the continued crypto winter, Block’s total revenue fell by about 6% alongside a hefty impairment loss on its Bitcoin holdings. Block Inc., the digital payments company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, reported a $36 million Bitcoin impairment loss in the second quarter, something the company attributed to “broader uncertainty around crypto assets.”
decrypt.co
The Ethereum Merge Resistors: Can They Succeed?
A prominent Ethereum miner has now gained a notable ally in resisting the merge and forking ETH. How far can they go?. Ever since a prominent Chinese Ethereum miner announced his intention to resist the upcoming Ethereum merge and create a new, parallel network and cryptocurrency, the idea has begun to gain some traction. But how far can it really go?
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Core Scientific Sold More Bitcoin Than It Mined for Second Consecutive Month
Publicly traded Bitcoin miner Core Scientific experienced another net loss on its Bitcoin holdings last month. The firm sold 1,975 coins at an average price of $22,000 per Bitcoin in July, netting it proceeds of $44 million, according to a company announcement on Friday. Meanwhile, only 1,221 coins were mined.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege
America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
decrypt.co
How Crypto and Esports Are Fueling Each Other’s Growth
From top-dollar sponsorships to NFTs, fan tokens, and tournaments for Web3 games, the industries are increasingly intertwined. Crypto and esports industry firms have engaged in sponsorship deals plus collaborated on NFT and gaming projects and more. Decrypt spoke with leaders from crypto firms and notable esports teams to explore the...
decrypt.co
Solana, USDC Drained From Wallets in Attack
More than 5,000 wallets have been drained of millions of dollars. Solana's price plunged within hours. An unknown attacker drained thousands of wallets containing at least $4 million worth of Solana and USDC late Tuesday night. The hack, which was still ongoing at 8:00 PM PST, seemed to originate on the Solana browser wallet Phantom and was believed to compromise user keys—possibly involving seedphrases that were re-used among wallets on different chains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
Justin Sun’s Poloniex Will Support Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork
The crypto exchange announced that it will begin listing ETH fork ETHW next week. Last week Chandler Guo, a prominent Chinese crypto miner, announced his intention to resist the Ethereum “merge” by forking the Ethereum blockchain and creating a spinoff proof-of-work version of the network. That campaign earned...
decrypt.co
Nomad Recovers $22M of $190M in Ethereum Tokens Stolen in Hack
The token bridge project said it wouldn’t take legal action against white hat hackers who return the funds. Crypto bridge Nomad has recovered over $22.4 million of the $190 million-worth of Ethereum and Ethereum-based tokens stolen earlier this week. Earlier this week, hackers pinched funds in Ethereum, USDC, DAI,...
decrypt.co
Polkadot Parachain Astar Turns to Alchemy's Crypto API in New Tie-Up
Astar Network is now the first project within the Polkadot ecosystem to let developers build apps using Alchemy Supernode crypto API. Astar Network, a crypto bridge connecting layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum and Cosmos with the Polkadot ecosystem, today announced a partnership with blockchain development platform Alchemy. The tie-up will let...
decrypt.co
Fintech Unicorn Revolut Still ‘Bullish on Crypto’ Amid Fresh Hiring Spree
Among the many financial and crypto companies looking to cut back, Revolut has emerged as one of the few firms adding to its headcount. As many crypto firms announce layoffs, UK’s largest unicorn Revolut is adding to its crypto division. The firm will boost its crypto staff by 20%...
decrypt.co
Halliday Raises $6 Million for 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Ethereum NFTs
As play-to-earn games become more popular, new services aim to alleviate the high cost of getting started. As more game studios look to incorporate digital assets and collectibles into their properties, Web3 startup Halliday has raised $6 million in a new seed round led by Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) to change how gamers buy and use digital assets in virtual worlds.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Scores Deal with BlackRock to Give Aladdin Customers Bitcoin Access
A high-profile partnership with the world’s largest asset manager shows institutional interest in crypto even amid the bear market. Crypto exchange Coinbase has partnered with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, to offer institutional users of its Aladdin platform access to crypto through Coinbase Prime. Connecting the two...
decrypt.co
Binance and Mastercard Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card in Argentina
Binance and Mastercard have launched a prepaid rewards card in Argentina to help people spend crypto on everyday goods in a country where the native currency suffers from one of the world’s highest levels of inflation. The card will let users buy things and pay bills with Bitcoin and...
decrypt.co
India’s Financial Watchdog Freezes Binance-Owned WazirX’s Assets for ‘Lax KYC Norms’
Indian law enforcement claimed a WazirX director was allegedly “non-cooperative” after accusations of assisted fraud and money laundering. India’s chief economic enforcement agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), announced Friday that they have frozen $8.14 million (64.67 Crore rupees) in assets from crypto exchange WazirX. The ED alleged...
decrypt.co
Instagram Adds Flow Blockchain NFTs, FLOW Token Pumps 44%
Instagram’s NFT initiative now includes more than 100 countries, including collectibles from the Flow blockchain. Instagram has added support for Flow-based NFTs as it expands its NFT initiative into more than 100 total countries. FLOW has surged in price as a result, up about 44% over the past 24...
NFL・
decrypt.co
Tinder Owner Ghosts Metaverse and In-App Currencies
‘We’re early,’ as the crypto adage has it. Perhaps too early, says Tinder’s parent company Match Group, as it drops its metaverse plans. Match Group, the parent company of globally-popular dating application Tinder, has made the corporate decision to temporarily withdraw capital investment and innovative focus from the metaverse and digital token sectors.
decrypt.co
Why Ethereum NFT Creators Are Giving Away Commercial Rights—To Everyone
As Moonbirds and XCOPY artwork both transition to CC0 licenses, here’s a look at why creators are embracing the public domain. Popular NFT project Moonbirds will switch to a CC0 license, putting its artwork in the public domain. As with other CC0 projects, it means that the artwork can...
Comments / 0