New York City, NY

bronx.com

Ronald Watts, 58, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in tne Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Ronald Watts. 639 Rosedale Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY


Dayshaun Scott, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Dayshaun Scott. 1775 Grand Concourse. Bronx, NY 10453. It was reported to police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY


Ana Gomez-Garcia, 16, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Ana Gomez-Garcia. 235 Newman Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to police that...
Frank Henry, 75, Missing


Frank Henry, 75, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person,who was reported missing from within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Frank Henry. 100 Carver Loop. Bronx, NY 10475. It was reported to police that Frank...
NEW YORK CITY, NY


Travis Griffiths, 19, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance identifying the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance photograph and video clip, who is wanted for a murder, which occurred within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in theBronx. Details are as follows. It was reported to police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY


NYPD School Crossing Guard, Concetta Diaz, 47, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 02, 2022, at 1540 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 76th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Concetta Diaz. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...


