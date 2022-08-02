Alex Palou’s Lawyers Seek Change Of Venue, May Countersue Ganassi For Defamation

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO