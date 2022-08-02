Alex Palou’s Lawyers Seek Change Of Venue, May Countersue Ganassi For Defamation

Read on www.wibc.com
Cyndi Carrasco Talks Her Plans for the Prosecutor’s Office
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The job of Marion County prosecutor is up for grabs this year as current prosecutor Ryan Mears takes on Republican challenger Cyndi Carrasco, whom says she can bring rock solid practice and policy to the prosecutor’s office. In an interview on Tony Katz Today...
Mr. Elliott Strays From the Straight and Narrow and Winds Up in the Federal Pen
INDIANAPOLIS--Damion Elliott has led a life that has taken him to jail and prison several times, for drug and gun offenses. With his latest conviction, he will go to federal prison for nearly five years. Elliot was caught dealing heroin while he was on parole. Elliott, 28, of Indianapolis, was...
Bartholomew County Prosecutor Charged, Accused Of Threatening To Kill Neighbor
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Prosecutor William Nash faces nine criminal charges, including two felonies, after a Mother’s Day dispute in which he threatened to kill a neighbor, according to court documents released Thursday. Nash was charged July 15 with the felonies of obstruction of justice, and intimidation....
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing
Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He had more thoughts about this subject – hear the entire segment on This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday on WMUN – 92-5FM and 1340AM. More local news briefs are below…
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
At Big Events, You’re on Candid (Police) Camera
INDIANAPOLIS--If you are attending a big event in Indianapolis, you are likely being watched. The Indianapolis Metro Police Dept. announced additions to its network of cameras Thursday. Four new camera trailers can be parked in areas where big events are happening or where police believe they need cameras and don’t already have fixed cams.
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
Brian Tackett settling into new role as Shelbyville Fire Chief
Forgive Brian Tackett if his new office is not exactly “settled.”. After 11 years serving as a Deputy Chief in the Shelbyville Fire Department, Tackett, a 1986 Shelbyville High School graduate, officially became the department’s Fire Chief Monday, replacing Tony Logan, who retired. “I am excited,” admitted Tackett...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District
Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
‘I haven’t eaten all day’ Bloomington mom arrested after child texts dad about apparent neglect
A child's text to her dad about being hungry resulted in a welfare check, uncovering living conditions that led to a call to child protective services and the woman's arrest.
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
