Cape Charles Rotary receives $9,800 grant from Va. Humanities
The Rotary Club of Cape Charles received a $9,800 grant from Virginia Humanities Tuesday. The grant will fund research and development of a Walking Tour (print and digital versions) of African American historic sites in the town of Cape Charles on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, building in part on the work of historian Frances Bibbins Latimer.
Luria announces Emergency Health Care Grant for Northampton County
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – On Monday, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) joined U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary of Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small to announce a $988,300 investment on the Eastern Shore through the department’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant. The nearly $1 million will be used...
Small Thunderstorm dumps 2+ inches of rain on central Accomack County Friday
Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts and lightening accompanied a thunderstorm that affected mostly the Onancock, Onley and Accomac area Friday afternoon. The storm began in northern Accomack County but retrograded southwest into the affected area generating more than two inches of rain accompanied by heavy wind gusts and hail. There were now reports of tornadoes or water spouts. Intersections in the Onancock and Onley areas were flooded. There was a report of a residential structure fire in the Melfa area just after 5 p.m. There were also reports of streets being blocked by fallen tree limbs in Onancock and other areas. The storm abated within an hour leaving standing water and some tree debris scattered on lawns.
ESCBA presents two scholarships
Pictured: The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association presented $1,000 scholarships to Hannah Bradford and Chelsea Mapp at its July meeting at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague. Pictured at left center are Hannah Bradford with her parents Wendy and Dan Bradford. Pictured at right center are Chelsea Mapp and her mother Claudia Mapp. Back center is Vernon Bell, scholarship chairman for the ESCBA.
T. Hume Dixon, Jr. of Kiptopeke
Thomas Hume Dixon Jr., 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Kiptopeke, VA, on July 28, 2022. He is survived by two sons Thomas Hume Dixon III, and Russell Reeves Dixon and his, wife, Jill Dixon; brother, William Walker Dixon and his wife, Mary Wayne Dixon; sister-in-law, Ann Townsend Reeves; three granddaughters, Susanna Harrison and her husband, Jimmy Harrison, Katie Brownlee and her husband, Andy Brownlee, and Heather Thompson and her husband, Daniel Thompson; two grandsons, Andrew Dixon and his wife, Erin Dixon, and Matt Dixon; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ann Reeves Dixon; his parents, Thomas Hume Dixon and Myron Barnes Dixon; his daughter-in-law, Susan Gregory Dixon; his brother-in-law, Homer Edwin Reeves, his mother-in-law, Jeanette Staman Reeves; and his father-in-law, Homer Russell Reeves.
Hallwood Officer pleads guilty to DUI
Hallwood Police Officer Allen W. Poulson pleaded guilty to DUI Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court. A felony charge of hit-and-run and misdemeanor counts of obstruction of justice and littering were not prosecuted. The plea was part of a plea agreement with special prosecutor Jack Thornton, an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in...
Mrs. Emma Virginia Douglas
Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Virginia Douglas of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Mt. Zion Independent Church, Withams, with Rev. Dr. Michael O. Press, officiating. Interment will be in John Wesley Cemetery, Marion Station, MD. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Swap Shop items from Wednesday, August 3, 2022
1. Looking to purchase Crab pot Standard wire type 804 937 4102. Lowe Sea Nymph 16 foot boat, trailer, and motor. Titles for all. The boat is a 2000. The motor is 2019 Yamaha F25 with tilt. Engine serviced yearly with 50 hours total run time. Ethanol free gas only. $6000. 484 554 7737.
Second suspect indicted in Nicholas Kyle Joseph murder case
Another young town man was indicted this week in Accomack Circuit Court on premeditated murder and related charges in connection with the death of a Painter resident who was shot multiple times in his car on Johnson Street in Onancock last October. Eighteen-year-old Daniel David Douglas, of Market Street, was...
Miss Lula M. Goodman
Funeral services for Miss Lula M. Goodman of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
