ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn McDonald’s worker shot by son of arguing customer: NYPD

By James Ford, Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjMcK_0h1VTSY600

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over cold French fries, according to police and sources.

The violent chain of events began when the 23-year-old worker and the customer got into an argument related to her order at the McDonald’s on Fulton Street near Throop Avenue around 7 p.m., authorities said.

Sources told PIX11 News that the customer claimed her fries were cold and requested that the worker prepare a new batch. The worker, however, refused and insisted the fries the customer received were freshly made, sources said. The worker then escorted the customer out of the restaurant, according to sources.

During the exchange, the woman was on a FaceTime call with her 20-year-old son, who rushed over to the McDonald’s, allegedly carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, sources said. The son, whose name has not been released by police, allegedly went behind the restaurant’s counter, smashed property, got into a shoving match with at least one employee, and refused to leave, sources said.

Sign up for PIX11’s Daily Newsletter for all the news you need to know

Meanwhile, the worker involved in the initial dispute over the cold fries left the restaurant, encountered the woman outside, and got into another argument with her, this time over her son’s conduct inside the fast food restaurant, sources said.

During that dispute, the woman’s son left the McDonald’s, saw the worker arguing with his mother, and allegedly got into a fistfight with him across the street from the restaurant, sources said. As the worker gained the upper hand, the customer’s son allegedly pulled out the gun and opened fire, sources said.

Police said that the victim was struck in the neck by a single bullet. First responders rushed him to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Family members of the victim, who has never been in trouble with law enforcement, spent all night Monday and most of the day on Tuesday at the hospital. The family declined requests to comment on the record but indicated to PIX11 News that they were devastated.

More Brooklyn News

The alleged gunman was taken into custody at the scene, officials said. The suspect had not yet officially been charged, as of Tuesday evening.

Some customers at the McDonald’s on Tuesday expressed shock over the tragedy.

“[It’s] over small, petty things,” said Rita Romero, as she and her sons headed into the fast food restaurant. “It’s so sad.”

Esther Oshry said she’d been at the McDonald’s on Monday, before the shooting.

“It’s horrible,” she said. “We can’t go anywhere. And everything is, ‘I’m gonna shoot you, I’m gonna stab you, I’m gonna kill you.’ No more talking … Everybody’s losing here.”

This story includes reporting from PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops

THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bedford, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bedford, NY
fox5ny.com

6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

BJ's customer shot and killed during attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Investigators believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside an elevator leading to the store parking garage on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal 19-year-old Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face when he fought back. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when all this went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, killed in BJ’s parking lot backpack robbery

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot by a younger teen Thursday night during a struggle over the victim’s backpack in the parking lot of a BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to authorities. The alleged assailant, 18-year-old Edino Tzul, tried to steal victim Dereck Chen’s bag outside the wholesale store on Shore […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Fast Food Restaurant#Violent Crime#Bedford Stuyvesant#Mcdonald#French
PIX11

Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Queens Post

Alleged Forest Hills ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Found Dead From Suicide

The man accused of the shooting death of a delivery worker in Forest Hills in late April was found dead in his home Friday after apparently taking his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead by police inside his Jamaica apartment on 141st Street after failing to show up for a Friday morning court appearance, according to published reports.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy