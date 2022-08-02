Read on beatofhawaii.com
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII
Adopt-A-Pet from Hawaii Includes Flight
We have great news for you if you are a pet lover and a Hawaii visitor. With this program sponsored by the Kauai Humane Society, you’ll save 79% off the regular price of getting an adopted cat or dog home from Hawaii. And if you live near west coast airports, like Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, or Seattle, so much the better (other airports are available for an additional charge).
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travelers Will Benefit From New DOT Rules
The U.S. Department Of Transportation has proposed new rules that will regulate when airlines must provide cash refunds. As we’re about to explain, this may be even more beneficial on Hawaii flights. The DOT published its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. While it isn’t law yet, it sets out DOT’s...
BEAT OF HAWAII
$700 Fare Change On “No-Change-Fee” $100 Hawaii Airfare
We just had some experiences changing flights on two Hawaii-centric airlines. This came as your editors are traveling around the state again for Beat of Hawaii. Sometimes, “the best-laid plans of mice and men go awry,” to quote Robert Burns. And so it is for us. We were both planning to be in Honolulu later this month. But life got in the way, and a change in plans became necessary.
Comments / 0