‘Apex Legends’ season 14 to bring major Kings Canyon map changes

dotesports.com
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
New 'Battlefield 2042' Patch Includes First Map Rework
The Kaleidoscope map has been tweaked to include additional flag positions, cover opportunities and more.
The Verge
Apex Legends’ new character comes with a cute sidekick and a big sniper rifle
Apex Legends continues to hold its players’ attention even after several years on the market, and next week, the battle royale shooter will bring things back to where they started with a new season that revisits the game’s original map. This year, the game already added two new characters (plus two more in the new mobile version), brought upgrades for next-gen consoles, rotated in a well-received Control game mode, and, according to EA’s earnings call this week, notched double-digit income growth again for the last quarter. On the other hand, player complaints over glitches, ranked mode scoring, matchmaking, and practically any other small detail continue to mount.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
World Of Warcraft Mobile Game Is Reportedly Dead At Blizzard
Another "World of Warcraft" mobile game has been axed by Blizzard and its partner company, NetEase. Here's what happened and what we can expect in the future.
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
Minecraft player is building all nine Pokemon regions in one playable map
The massive map will require the Minecraft Pixelmon mod
dotesports.com
Bullet drop indicators and mobility: Vantage’s kit is a sniper’s dream in Apex Legends
Fans who prefer long-range engagements in Apex Legends may have a new main when season 14 drops. Vantage, the game’s newest legend, has a kit that favors long-range engagements and intel-gathering to support her team, with a mobility-based tactical that will offer players room for creativity. Vantage grew up...
dotesports.com
Former Overwatch League stars birdring and EFFECT make the jump to Apex Legends
The Apex Legends competitive scene has always been a haven for veterans of other games. Many of the top pros in Apex came to the game from other competitive battle royales, like Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1. Other players honed their skills in tactical shooters like CS:GO before finding careers in Apex.
Polygon
Apex Legends’ new character, Vantage, is a sniper with an affinity for heights
Apex Legends has a new character watching over the battlefield from far away. Vantage, the game’s newest Legend, was officially announced last week, but on Thursday Respawn revealed her entire kit. Just like her trailer suggested, she’s a sniper with an adorable bat named Echo to help her out of tight situations.
Apex Legends Wingman Nerf in Season 14 Weapon Changes
The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
NME
‘Pokémon Unite’ celebrates first anniversary with new roster additions
Free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title Pokémon Unite is celebrating its first anniversary with a suite of new updates. New Pokémon, features, events, and campaigns are coming to the title. One of these events is the Pika Party quick battle, which as the name implies is a game mode that has all Pokémon on the field as Pikachu. This event runs from August 3 5PM PDT / August 4 1AM BST to September 1 4:59PM PDT / September 2 12:59AM BST.
Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
Where to find giant mushrooms in Fortnite and destroy them
Destroy Fortnite giant mushrooms with a Ripsaw Launcher
Rams players leak images of upcoming 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II'
A handful of Los Angeles Rams players were invited to an Activision event on Tuesday night where they got to play “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” – which is set to release on Oct. 28. The game is likely still in its development stages with nearly three months to go until release day, so players were probably asked not to share any details from the event.
NME
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
NME
‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes
A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
NME
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend
It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship. A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.
