ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Apex Legends’ season 14 to bring major Kings Canyon map changes

By Will Nelson
NME
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks

Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Apex Legends’ new character comes with a cute sidekick and a big sniper rifle

Apex Legends continues to hold its players’ attention even after several years on the market, and next week, the battle royale shooter will bring things back to where they started with a new season that revisits the game’s original map. This year, the game already added two new characters (plus two more in the new mobile version), brought upgrades for next-gen consoles, rotated in a well-received Control game mode, and, according to EA’s earnings call this week, notched double-digit income growth again for the last quarter. On the other hand, player complaints over glitches, ranked mode scoring, matchmaking, and practically any other small detail continue to mount.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Shannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Canyon#Apex Legends#Video Game#Respawn Entertainment#Skull Town#Runoff Hydro Dam
The Game Haus

Apex Legends Wingman Nerf in Season 14 Weapon Changes

The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NME

‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP

A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon Unite’ celebrates first anniversary with new roster additions

Free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title Pokémon Unite is celebrating its first anniversary with a suite of new updates. New Pokémon, features, events, and campaigns are coming to the title. One of these events is the Pika Party quick battle, which as the name implies is a game mode that has all Pokémon on the field as Pikachu. This event runs from August 3 5PM PDT / August 4 1AM BST to September 1 4:59PM PDT / September 2 12:59AM BST.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams players leak images of upcoming 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II'

A handful of Los Angeles Rams players were invited to an Activision event on Tuesday night where they got to play “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” – which is set to release on Oct. 28. The game is likely still in its development stages with nearly three months to go until release day, so players were probably asked not to share any details from the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug

EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes

A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend

It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship. A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy