Voting slow for second day of Ohio primaries

WYTV.com
Loychik challenges candidacy of Independent opponent Donnelly
(WKBN) — One day after winning the Republican nomination as state representative, incumbent Mike Loychik announced he’ll file a challenge against his Independent challenger in November. Loychik is challenging the candidacy of Jennifer Donnelly who filed to run as an independent in Ohio’s 65th House District. Loychik’s...
WYTV.com
Local doctor named to state board
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor in Salem has been named to a state board. Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board. The term begins Aug. 5 and ends March 22, 2025. “I have served on the state association...
MSNBC
J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling
WYTV.com
Candidates ready to face off for Ohio’s 64th District
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after Ohio’s second primary, the candidates vying for the state’s 64th House District are already looking ahead to November. Vince Peterson, II, won the Democrat primary Tuesday. He received more than 68% of the vote. Peterson will face Republican Nick Santucci in the General Election.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Democrats gather for long-awaited public meeting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Not even Bob Hagan, one of the area’s oldest and most passionate Democrats, could remember the last time the Mahoning County Democratic Party held a public rally. It was why Wednesday evening’s town hall meeting was so significant. Mahoning Democrats have a new chairman and this was his first chance to rally his base.
WKYC
Ohio's general election to highlight major differences in candidates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One is the oldest governor to ever serve. The other has never run for state office. He's 75 years old. She's 46 years old. Their hometowns are less than 40 miles apart. But that's where the similarities end. Gov. Mike DeWine is competing for his second...
wyso.org
Primary elections are over, so what's going to be on the ballot for the midterms?
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity):
Portage County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Portage County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Portage County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
wksu.org
Here are results from several key Northeast Ohio races in the Aug. 2 special primary
On Tuesday, Democratic and Republican voters will pick their parties’ Ohio House and Senate nominees for the November general election. Here are results from several of those races in Northeast Ohio.
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
WYTV.com
Commissioner Frenchko in court for pretrial hearing
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — County Commissioner Michele Nicole Frenchko, better known as Niki Frenchko, appeared in Warren Municipal Court with her attorney, David Betas, for a pretrial hearing in the case against her. Retired Columbiana County Municipal Court Judge Mark Frost and Raymond Srp a special prosecutor from Portage...
WYTV.com
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio’s 59th District. Lauren McNally beat out Ronald Shadd, John Rice and Wayne Penny, Jr. for the nod. McNally said she wants to move from Youngstown City Council to have a larger impact. “This...
Niles teachers issue strike notice
Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don't see progress in contract negotiations.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week for four in a row. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last […]
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
WYTV.com
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction. Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.
