ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gov. Murphy signs law requiring public schools to develop threat assessment teams

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysXup_0h1VSjZM00

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law requiring public schools in New Jersey to develop threat assessment teams.

The law requires both public and charter schools to create a threat assessment team to help identify students who may be at risk for engaging in violence.

The teams will include a school counselor, teacher, administrator, resource officer and safety specialist.

Guidelines for the teams will be developed by the New Jersey Department of Education in consultation with state law enforcement agencies and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

It comes in response to the many tragic events that have unfolded at schools recently, often at the hands of fellow students.

Lawmakers say guidelines for the teams will be developed by state agencies and law enforcement.

The law will take effect immediately for the 2022-2023 school year.

Comments / 5

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Establishment of Electric School Bus Program

Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (A1282) requiring the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement a three-year “Electric School Bus Program” to provide funding for the purchase of electric school buses and charging infrastructure across the state and to assess a variety of operational issues related to school bus electrification. The bill’s signing testifies to the Murphy Administration’s continued commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle electrification, and the protection of children and families from harmful air pollutants, especially in environmental justice communities.
EDUCATION
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs package of bills targeting predatory financial practices

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed three bills protecting New Jersey consumers from predatory financial practices. These new laws include measures that will toughen New Jersey’s antitrust laws. “New Jersey consumers are the heartbeat of our state’s economy and it is imperative that we protect them...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threat Assessment#Public Schools#School Counselor#Politics State#Politics Governor
Bridget Mulroy

Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation

New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
wbgo.org

N.J. needs transparency over coronavirus funds, lawmakers and advocates say

New Jersey still has $1.4 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act at its disposal. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, or ARPA, in March 2021, to combat economic hardships incurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The historic spending plan sent a cumulative $1.9 trillion back to the...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Counties to Receive Funding for Treatment of the Spotted Lanternfly

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to counties for costs they accrue for chemical treatment activities associated with spotted lanternfly control.
POLITICS
PIX11

NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Labor awards $1.1M through first CARE grant to boost access to worker benefits, protections

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded $1.1 million through its inaugural Cultivating Access, Rights, and Equity (CARE) grant program to 13 grantees, including four collaboratives, totaling 28 organizations. The CARE grant was created to facilitate equitable outreach, education, and access...
EDUCATION
newjerseymonitor.com

Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid

About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
POLITICS
Morristown Minute

Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Benefits

Food assistance benefits are now available to eligible parents of children under 6; eligible parents of school-aged children will receive benefits in September. Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman yesterday announced the Department is delivering Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits to children under age 6 and will be sending benefits to school-age children in September.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy