Gov. Murphy signs law requiring public schools to develop threat assessment teams

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law requiring public schools in New Jersey to develop threat assessment teams.

The law requires both public and charter schools to create a threat assessment team to help identify students who may be at risk for engaging in violence.

The teams will include a school counselor, teacher, administrator, resource officer and safety specialist.

Guidelines for the teams will be developed by the New Jersey Department of Education in consultation with state law enforcement agencies and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

It comes in response to the many tragic events that have unfolded at schools recently, often at the hands of fellow students.

Lawmakers say guidelines for the teams will be developed by state agencies and law enforcement.

The law will take effect immediately for the 2022-2023 school year.