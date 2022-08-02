Comfortable Tuesday, but it won’t last long

Read on fox8.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
When to expect heavy rain and thunder
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Very humid and damp. Temps will climb into the low to mid-80s during the day. Set-up is similar to Thursday. Stalled front with high humidity will produce locally heavy rain/thunder. Roughly 50-70% coverage between mid-morning and mid-evening. The front moves into southern Ohio Saturday & Sunday....
Hot! How long will the heat last?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Heat Advisory will take effect Wednesday afternoon with a heat index in the triple digits between 3 and 6pm. Front stalls with another system over the weekend. So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 11 days this year. Normal for the whole year is...
Timing on afternoon showers and storms
Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along the slow moving front. Expect 50-70 percent of the area to receive additional rain/thunder in the afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain and sunny breaks: What about the weekend?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers this morning with most of the area dry and very humid. Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along the slow-moving front. Expect 50-70% of the area to receive additional rain/thunder between 3 & 9 pm this evening. Coverage will be slightly lower Friday (40-50%) with Saturday being the lowest (20%).
Spotty showers, storms continue into Friday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A stationary boundary that is not moving very fast, if at all, will keep the chance for a few lingering showers and a storm around. We will calm things down overnight but staying very humid and damp. Waking up to the 70s tomorrow and climbing into the low to mid 80s during the day.
Heat advisory: Temps will feel like triple digits
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio. Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties are under the alert from noon to 8 p.m. Heat values up to 102 are expected. Front stalls with another system over the weekend. Here’s the latest...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
streetfoodblog.com
The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway
Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Tree crashes onto garage after overnight storms in Willoughby Hills
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — After some strong storms hit Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night, one homeowner in Lake County is left with some serious damage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Overnight, a tree crashed...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon and evening storms that could turn severe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Humidity level on the rise Monday. It’ll be a breezy afternoon. A cold front will track through tonight. Expect thunderstorms to develop in advance of it this afternoon into this evening. We are in the severe risk. The team is seeing good instability for a...
wosu.org
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
How to help your lawn & landscaping survive summer heat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The summer heat brings on insects, weeds and can take a toll on your landscaping. What can you do? Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets timely advice from Petitti Garden Center‘s Ken Zawicki. The Petitti team shares these tips:. Seeing discoloration, bare spots, or...
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
wksu.org
With street narrowing and speed tables, Cleveland works to slow down car traffic
Urban Community School sits on busy Lorain Avenue in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The campus is growing. Next door is a new MetroHealth building that offers care to students, their families and neighbors. All kinds of vehicles pass by the West Side pre-K-through-8 school on a recent morning: cars,...
News-Herald.com
Nap Lajoie, golf champion of Mentor?! It’s true
In 1928, Mentor Headlands Country Club — known today as Black Brook Golf Course — was expanded to feature 18 holes. A tournament was held to determine the premier golfer among its membership. The winner was a local man in his first tournament for real stakes who didn’t...
