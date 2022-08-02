Legendary Songwriter Diane Warren Apologizes After Beyoncé Fan Backlash

Read on www.newsweek.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Christina Ricci in 'Simplest Terms'
The actress said she didn't know what homosexuality was until Depp explained it to her.
Video of Princess Charlotte Holding on to Kate 'For Dear Life' Goes Viral
Princess Charlotte knew comfort was not far away after slipping on the Buckingham Palace balcony—though she was not the only one to take a tumble that day.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Meghan Sent Public Birthday Wishes by William, Kate but is Snubbed by Queen
William and Kate along with Charles and Camilla posted dedicated birthday messages on social media but there was silence from the queen's official accounts.
Pat Rosson, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ Child Actor, Dead at 69
Classic TV star and kid actor from The Andy Griffith Show Pat Rosson passed away several months ago according to a new statement from the actor’s daughter, Maria Delilah Rosson. The veteran actor died at 69 years old on April 28th, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosson died...
James Franco Receives Backlash After Being Cast as Fidel Castro in New Film
"How come non Latino actors get to play Latino roles and Latino actors can ONLY PLAY Latinos?!" actor Kirk Acevedo tweeted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'#NoNickiNoCareer': Minaj Age-Shamed by Cardi B Fans
The pop stars' longtime rivalry resurfaces as Cardi B fans targeted Nicki Minaj on Twitter following the release of a promo for her upcoming single.
Harry 'Was Still at Peak Rage' at Key Stage of Memoir and May Now Tone Down
Prince Harry's "rage, with Britain, with the Royal Family" and Prince William has given way to a "rapprochement," a friend of Princess Diana's said.
'America's Got Talent' To Undergo Huge Change for Live Show
The "America's Got Talent" finals will look a little different this year. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are judging the 17th season.
'LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation' Voice Cast: All Actors in the Disney Film
'LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation' on Disney+ boasts a star-studded voice cast, with many famous names on board to play the beloved characters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
24 Shocking “Wedding” Stories From People Who Said “I Don’t” At The Altar Or Just Never Showed Up
"The groom had been struggling for a few years, deciding whether to get married or to become a priest. The morning of the wedding, he just didn't show up."
Meghan Markle's 41st Birthday Comes As Expectations Are at Their Highest
The Duchess of Sussex is turning 41 on August 4, with some fans speculating that her Spotify podcast Archetypes could be released on her birthday.
Netflix's 'Trainwreck' Director on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99
"Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" director Jamie Crawford gave Newsweek his thoughts on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99, and how they almost interviewed Fred Durst.
How Marilyn Monroe Remains Magnet for Controversy 60 Years After Her Death
The late actress is still making headlines in 2022, first when Kim Kardashian wore Monroe's famous dress at the Met Gala, then with the Netflix film "Blonde."
Woody Harrelson Writes 'Wholesome' Poem for 'Adorable' Baby Doppelganger
"It's not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem," the baby's mother, Dani Grier Mulvenna, said.
Jane Fonda Did More Than Required For 'Luck' Role According to Director
"Luck" director Peggy Holmes and actor Simon Pegg spoke to Newsweek about their new Apple TV+ animated movie.
Johnny Depp Accused of Stealing Lines From Prisoner's Poem for Song Lyrics
A song recorded by the actor and guitarist Jeff Beck for their new album appears to use lines from a poem without giving credit to the author.
'The Sandman' Explained: Who is Nada and Why Does She Call Dream Kai'ckul?
Nada is a woman from "The Sandman" protagonist Dream's past who appears briefly in the fourth episode "A Hope in Hell" but has an important part in his story.
