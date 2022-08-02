North Carolina shooting leaves 3 deputies injured, suspect dead after nearly 9-hour standoff

A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO