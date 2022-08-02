ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

North Carolina shooting leaves 3 deputies injured, suspect dead after nearly 9-hour standoff

By Landon Mion
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Four killed, Ohio police identify person of interest in shooting

Four people in a small Ohio town have been shot and killed, including a mother and her daughter. Butler Township Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the scene, they found four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, the Butler Township Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
RHODHISS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Wayne County, NC
City
Hamilton, NC
Wayne County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cox
police1.com

N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Fox News

Bradley Cooper doppelganger wanted by Georgia police after allegedly shoplifting at Home Depot

A man with a remarkable resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper is wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a Home Depot in Georgia. The Henry County Police Department posted a surveillance photo of the unidentified man casually leaving the home improvement store on July 23. The suspect is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit, which can cost hundreds of dollars, according to Home Depot's website.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cpl
Fox News

South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say

A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy