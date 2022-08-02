North Carolina shooting leaves 3 deputies injured, suspect dead after nearly 9-hour standoff

Read on www.foxnews.com
Woman seen bloodied, yelling in New Jersey semi-truck found safe
A New Jersey woman who was seen bleeding from her face and screaming for help inside a white tractor-trailer has been found safe after a 26-hour manhunt, police announced Thursday evening. The search began on Wednesday morning when a witness said that the woman appeared to be bleeding from her...
2 people hurt in separate shootings in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police are investigating two separate shootings where two people were shot.
Four killed, Ohio police identify person of interest in shooting
Four people in a small Ohio town have been shot and killed, including a mother and her daughter. Butler Township Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the scene, they found four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, the Butler Township Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop
Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
Florida man allegedly took pictures of children at mall, lifted young girl's skirt: Police
A Florida man is being accused by deputies of taking pictures of children at a mall as well as lifting a young girl's skirt to take pictures. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that Pedro Yovannie Valdez, 27, took pictures of children when he went to shopping centers in Jensen Beach, Florida.
New Mexico FBI, police investigating if shooting deaths of 3 Muslim men are connected
Local and federal law enforcement agencies in New Mexico are investigating whether the murders of three Muslim victims over the past several months are connected, according to a local affiliate report. The Albuquerque Police Department and the local Field Office of the FBI announced Thursday that three murders, including one...
North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
Man suspected of killing North Carolina deputy, wounding 2 others had 2 prior arrests
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
WXII 12
North Carolina shooter arrested in Florida after killing a man, officials say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina man found dead in a yard, his shooter located in Florida, officials said. On July 5, the Burlington Police Department and EMS responded to the 300 block of Foster Street after receiving reports and an unconscious male lying in a yard. Officers arrived and...
Car carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski crossed center line and caused deadly crash, sheriff says
The wreck that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others was caused when the vehicle carrying the congresswoman crossed the center line, an Indiana sheriff's office said. Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were all killed in a Wednesday head-on collision in Elkhart County, Indiana.
Bradley Cooper doppelganger wanted by Georgia police after allegedly shoplifting at Home Depot
A man with a remarkable resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper is wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a Home Depot in Georgia. The Henry County Police Department posted a surveillance photo of the unidentified man casually leaving the home improvement store on July 23. The suspect is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit, which can cost hundreds of dollars, according to Home Depot's website.
New Jersey police search for bloodied woman in semi-truck screaming for help
Police are searching for a woman who was seen bleeding from her face and screaming for help inside a white tractor-trailer around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Dayton, New Jersey. A witness told the South Brunswick Township Police Department that the driver pulled the woman back inside the cab of the semi-truck as they drove south down Route 130.
Police documents reveal more about man accused of threatening family of Lily Peters’ suspected killer
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses a case involving violence against a child. The man accused of calling in threats to the family of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl Lily Peters’ suspected killer has a history of making blustery threats after too many drinks, court documents allege. Police charged Herbert Ray...
AOL Corp
One deputy dead, two wounded by gunfire inside North Carolina home, officials say
One sheriff’s deputy is dead and two others remain hospitalized after they were shot inside a North Carolina home, according to the Wayne County government officials. The death of Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, was announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, in a Facebook post. The other two deputies remain in stable...
South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say
A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
Wayne Co. deputy dies after being shot in standoff
A Wayne County deputy has died after being shot in a standoff on Monday, according to officials.
North Carolina pilot who died in fall from plane jumped out, air traffic controllers say
The North Carolina pilot who died after falling out of a plane actually jumped out of the aircraft, according to a recording of a 911 call his co-pilot made after the incident. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a 10-person aircraft with only one other co-pilot on board when he...
DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects
The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
