Baton Rouge, LA

Storms likely again today with locally heavy rain possible

By Steve Caparotta
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today we’re expecting a 50/50 chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. There isn’t as big of a flood threat today as there has been the previous few days, but with ample moisture, slower-moving storms can produce brief heavy downpours.
BATON ROUGE, LA
