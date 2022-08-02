Twitter said Friday that a security flaw in its system allowed a hacker to collect the phone number and email address information associated with some user accounts. Why it matters: Twitter said the security flaw was on its system for six months before it was discovered in January 2022, potentially exposing the information tied to pseudonymous accounts — some of which may have belonged to whistleblowers, human rights activists and other dissidents.

INTERNET ・ 3 HOURS AGO