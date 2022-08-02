Read on www.axios.com
Related
How Anker found billions in batteries and chargers
Steven Yang left his job as a software engineer writing algorithms at Google in 2011 to solve what he saw as a product gap: the lack of inexpensive, high-quality laptop batteries and chargers. A decade later, the company he started — Anker — has become a multibillion-dollar business.
Amazon to buy Roomba maker iRobot
Amazon is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion, the companies announced Friday morning. Why it matters: The acquisition is Amazon's fourth-largest ever and reflects the tech giant's ambitions to entrench itself inside homes with smart devices. Details: The $1.7 billion all-cash deal includes iRobot's net debt. iRobot investors will receive $61...
Activision quarterly earnings show Call of Duty’s vulnerability
The intense focus on a single franchise can backfire badly, as Activision Blizzard is now demonstrating quarterly in the wake of the unusually poorly received Call of Duty: Vanguard, released last November. Driving the news: Earlier this week, the publisher announced financial results for the spring quarter that were significantly...
FIFA・
Binance Labs puts Yi He in charge
Crypto venture capital activity has slowed amid price plunges and near-daily hacks. But one of the market's most active players is pledging to "invest even more aggressively." Driving the news: Crypto exchange Binance tells Axios that it has named co-founder Yi He as head of Binance Labs, its VC and incubator arm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thoma Bravo buying Ping Identity for $2.8 billion
Thoma Bravo on Wednesday agreed to buy Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), a Denver-based authentication software company, for around $2.8 billion. Sellers would include Vista Equity Partners, which took Ping public in 2019 and currently holds just under a 10% stake. Why it martters: Expect this to be just the tip...
Group raises $100 million for Latino startups
A Latino group that connects venture capitalists with startups and pushes media to diversify has raised its first $100 million fund focusing on new Hispanic companies, Russell writes. Why it matters: Less than 1% of funds from the top 25 venture capital and private equity firms wind up in the...
SPACs remain hotter than IPOs
Seamless, a fintech focused on underserved and unbanked users in Southeast Asia, agreed to go public at an implied $400 million valuation via a SPAC called INFINT Acquisition Corp. Why it matters: This reflects how the SPAC market, while battered, remains far more active than the traditional IPO market. The...
After "Batgirl": Warner/Discovery outlines strategy shift
Great movies belong in theaters first, was Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s main message to investors yesterday. Why it matters: On a call for its first quarterly earnings as a combined company, executives from the media conglomerate had to explain their bombshell decision to pull “Batgirl” before release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How "virtual production" is making next-gen movie magic
The green screen of the future is essentially a massive computer monitor, powered by video game software that can generate almost any environment a filmmaker might want in a TV show or movie. The tech, pioneered by visual effects (VFX) firms like Pixomondo, ARwall and Industrial Light & Magic, is...
Twitter admits breach that exposed phone numbers, email addresses
Twitter said Friday that a security flaw in its system allowed a hacker to collect the phone number and email address information associated with some user accounts. Why it matters: Twitter said the security flaw was on its system for six months before it was discovered in January 2022, potentially exposing the information tied to pseudonymous accounts — some of which may have belonged to whistleblowers, human rights activists and other dissidents.
A bitcoin whale's last word at the helm
Michael Saylor would most like to be remembered for his contribution to society as an educator, the CEO tells Axios in his last days as chief of the software company he co-founded in the 1980s. The big picture: But what stands out from Saylor's 33-year tenure at the helm of...
Uniswap looks to spend some of its giant treasury
The richest DAO in DeFi wants to spend more of its money. Driving the news: A vote went up Thursday to launch the Uniswap Foundation, with a three-year budget of $74 million from the decentralized autonomous organization's $3.9 billion treasury. Why it matters: Crypto projects are actively expanding into different...
Axios
Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0