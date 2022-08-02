ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Reading, PA

West Reading Sidewalk Sale Saturday Offers Sales, Celebrities, Music

By Mady Johnston
bctv.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bctv.org

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters

A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
EASTON, PA
berkscountyliving.com

The Albert & Eunice Boscov Film Theatre: Thinking Outside the Box Office

The official title of GoggleWorks Center for the Arts’ theater pays tribute to Albert Boscov, the local business titan and philanthropist who tirelessly worked to transform and revitalize Reading. The new manager for the Albert & Eunice Boscov Film Theatre, which screens independent and international films often ignored by...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
West Reading, PA
bctv.org

RMF Music Majors in Residence to Perform Benefit Concert

Area musicians Anna Gutzler, Eliza Karpiak, Kamil Karpiak, and Evan Nygard will perform a special benefit concert this Saturday, August 6, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing, at 1:00 PM. A free-will offering will be collected to support young musicians who are struggling to afford their instrumental rental fees. All four students are members of RMF’s inaugural class of “Music Majors in Residence,” a new initiative that connects area music majors with community service projects. Musicians will perform selected works for piano, oboe, flute, and trombone, and will be accompanied by Atonement Lutheran Church’s music director, Thomas Yenser. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
WYOMISSING, PA
Melissa Frost

3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA

Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Merchants#Wrcrf
bctv.org

Renowned Artist Maria de Los Angeles to visit GoggleWorks

Exhibition receptions, City’s First Friday Block Party and major news for art center. Maria de Los Angeles, the internationally renowned artists and activist, will visit downtown Reading, PA on August 5th for the opening of a major exhibition and public program called Put On: Imagination, Migration, and Identity, a story-sharing and visual arts project which will immerse visitors, students, and participants in the work.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar

A free Children’s Theater performance of “Rainbow Fish,” (at top) is being presented by East Pikeland Township and the Steel River Playhouse on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in Kimberton Park. This weekend (Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7) offers tons of entertainment choices. First Friday events in Boyertown,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
chestercounty.com

Historic Landenberg Store for sale

Photo by Richard L. Gaw Bill and Beth Skalish, the owners of Landenberg Village, LLC since 2005, recently announced that they were selling the Landenberg Store, the Landenberg Hotel and a nearby historic building. Staff Writer. Throughout its 150-year existence, the Landenberg Store has remained an historic and cultural landmark...
LANDENBERG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
thesunpapers.com

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Lions Club Flea Market

The 2022 Flea Market will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (rain date Sept. 17) at the parking lot at One Centennial Square, 33. E. Euclid Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Please note: There will be no building access; portable lavatories will be available on site. Dozens of vendors will...
Marilyn Johnson

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
ALLENTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco

Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”. Making the cut for 53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants from Delaware County was Rosalie at 139 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, and the White Dog Café at 981 Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills, writes Lindsay Garbacik for Philadelphia Style.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy