West Reading Sidewalk Sale Saturday Offers Sales, Celebrities, Music

Read on www.bctv.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
berkscountyliving.com
The Albert & Eunice Boscov Film Theatre: Thinking Outside the Box Office
The official title of GoggleWorks Center for the Arts’ theater pays tribute to Albert Boscov, the local business titan and philanthropist who tirelessly worked to transform and revitalize Reading. The new manager for the Albert & Eunice Boscov Film Theatre, which screens independent and international films often ignored by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bctv.org
RMF Music Majors in Residence to Perform Benefit Concert
Area musicians Anna Gutzler, Eliza Karpiak, Kamil Karpiak, and Evan Nygard will perform a special benefit concert this Saturday, August 6, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing, at 1:00 PM. A free-will offering will be collected to support young musicians who are struggling to afford their instrumental rental fees. All four students are members of RMF’s inaugural class of “Music Majors in Residence,” a new initiative that connects area music majors with community service projects. Musicians will perform selected works for piano, oboe, flute, and trombone, and will be accompanied by Atonement Lutheran Church’s music director, Thomas Yenser. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA
Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
Bringing the Taste of Greece to Phoenixville, Eatery Offers Mouthwatering Menu Inspired by Sisters’ Home Country
Avlós, the local eatery run by sisters Nikoleta and Katerina Skartsilas, is bringing the delicious tastes of Greece to Phoenixville, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. The sisters are offering a mouthwatering menu inspired by the Greek Isles at the space that previously housed Andrew Deery’s Majolica.
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bctv.org
Renowned Artist Maria de Los Angeles to visit GoggleWorks
Exhibition receptions, City’s First Friday Block Party and major news for art center. Maria de Los Angeles, the internationally renowned artists and activist, will visit downtown Reading, PA on August 5th for the opening of a major exhibition and public program called Put On: Imagination, Migration, and Identity, a story-sharing and visual arts project which will immerse visitors, students, and participants in the work.
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
A free Children’s Theater performance of “Rainbow Fish,” (at top) is being presented by East Pikeland Township and the Steel River Playhouse on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in Kimberton Park. This weekend (Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7) offers tons of entertainment choices. First Friday events in Boyertown,...
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
chestercounty.com
Historic Landenberg Store for sale
Photo by Richard L. Gaw Bill and Beth Skalish, the owners of Landenberg Village, LLC since 2005, recently announced that they were selling the Landenberg Store, the Landenberg Hotel and a nearby historic building. Staff Writer. Throughout its 150-year existence, the Landenberg Store has remained an historic and cultural landmark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesunpapers.com
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Lions Club Flea Market
The 2022 Flea Market will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (rain date Sept. 17) at the parking lot at One Centennial Square, 33. E. Euclid Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Please note: There will be no building access; portable lavatories will be available on site. Dozens of vendors will...
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco
Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”. Making the cut for 53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants from Delaware County was Rosalie at 139 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, and the White Dog Café at 981 Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills, writes Lindsay Garbacik for Philadelphia Style.
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Stoudt's beer returns with the help of Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — Stoudt's Brewing Co. beers are returning to bars with the help of a new partnership. The Lancaster County brewery closed its doors in 2020 following the retirement of brewmaster Carol Stoudt, who had founded the brewery in 1987 along with her husband. "Though the beer had...
Comments / 3