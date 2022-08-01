Acetaminophen Autism Lawsuit Filed Over Failure to Warn About Use During Pregnancy

www.aboutlawsuits.com
Related
People
When Girls Under 15 Experience Childbirth, the Consequences to Their Bodies Can Be Devastating
Earlier this month, an OB-GYN revealed that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old victim of sexual assault who was forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade, sparking a national debate on whether a child should have to carry out a pregnancy.
White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
KIDS・
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
Bipolar Disorder Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
This article discusses a mental health condition and mentions suicide and suicidal ideation. Changes in mood are normal and experienced by everyone, according to the National Institute on Mental Health (NIMH). However, when those temperament changes are extreme and affect how you think and act, it could be classified as bipolar disorder (via Cleveland Clinic). Formerly referred to as manic depression, this mood disorder interferes with the everyday life of close to six million Americans (via NIMH).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Do Some Women Get PTSD Following Childbirth?
Research in 2018 found that up to 45 percent of women experience birth trauma.
AboutLawsuits.com
Lack of Taxotere Warnings Over Blocked Tear Ducts Justify Lawsuits Moving Forward
Taxotere (docetaxel) is a chemotherapy injection approved for treatment of individuals with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, which competes with several treatment alternatives that are equally effective. However, lawsuits over the Taxotere warnings allege Sanofi has known for years the drug may cause tear ducts to become blocked, leaving women with debilitating and chronic watery eyes.
LAW・
AboutLawsuits.com
Cronobacter Sakazakii Contamination Results in Recall for Glucerna and Dozens of Other Protein Shakes, Nutritional Supplements, Beverages
A recall has been issued for Glucerna products, Premier Protein shakes, and dozens of other nutritional supplements and beverages manufactured by Lyons Magnus, due to a risk that they may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, which may cause serious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infections. Cronobacter sakazakii is a rare type...
psychologytoday.com
Using Hypnosis for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive behavior should only be considered a disorder if it causes difficulties that consistently affect daily life. Common treatments for OCD include cognitive behavioral therapy and anti-depressants. Hypnosis methods for OCD can involve calming visualizations, breathing, and self-soothing. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) causes people to have recurrent unwanted or unreasonable thoughts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
Can a person have autism and schizophrenia?
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and schizophrenia are different conditions, but they share similar symptoms. It is possible for people to have both conditions at the same time. ASD is a developmental condition that affects how people communicate, behave, and interact socially. Schizophrenia is a mental illness that affects how people...
verywellmind.com
Is Anxiety a Mental Illness?
Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. You feel nervous, get butterflies in your stomach, or find it hard to stop thinking about something that’s stressing you out. If you are someone who experiences anxiety, you may be asking yourself if anxiety is a mental illness.
verywellmind.com
ADHD Medication for Adults
If you have been diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, you may be wondering if medication is right for you. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, many adults with ADHD find that medication can be an effective treatment option. If you are considering taking medication for ADHD,...
AboutLawsuits.com
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Recall Issued Over Cancer Risk
A recall has been issued for several batches of Banana Boat sunscreen, after the spray was found to contain dangerous levels of benzene, which is a chemical classified as a human carcinogen that has been discovered in a number of aerosol sunscreen products in recent years. The U.S. Food and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psych Centra
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
How Does Testing Positive For COVID Affect Your Pregnancy?
With COVID-19 variants continuing to spread, it sometimes feels impossible to avoid the virus. However, if you're pregnant, there are a few things to consider.
MedicalXpress
Psychedelic drugs' therapeutic potential for a range of psychiatric disorders
There's been newfound attention to, and a new respect for, so-called psychedelic drugs—chemicals that alter our senses, emotions, thought processes and/or behavior. Robert Malenka, MD, Ph.D., the Nancy Friend Pritzker Professor in Psychiatry and the Behavioral Sciences, has conducted seminal work regarding how individual nerve cells, or neurons, react to different experiences; how those neurons interact in the brain's all-important reward circuitry; and how those interactions influence social motivation, depression and addiction.
Medical News Today
Does CBD oil help schizophrenia?
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the ingredients in the cannabis plant that contains little or no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). There is emerging research that CBD may reduce symptoms of schizophrenia, but a person should not use the compound as an alternative to medical treatment. Emerging research suggests that it may reduce...
psychologytoday.com
'Autistic Person' or 'Person With Autism'?
Parents are often introduced to autism and its language from the vantage point of the medical model. Parents' relationship with autism and their use of language involves an experiential process. Family members, friends, and professionals have various meanings attached to autism that influence their language. As a neurotypical mother, my...
MedicalXpress
Behavioral intervention reduces depression and anxiety in adults with obesity
Results from a pilot clinical trial show that among a racially and ethnically diverse cohort of adults who were obese and depressed, an integrated behavioral intervention was more effective than usual care at reducing depression and associated anxiety symptoms than it was at promoting weight loss. Using functional brain imaging,...
Study: More kids may struggle with easting disorders than previously thought
More young children may struggle with eating disorders than previously thought, a new study reveals. Data on nearly 12,000 U.S. children between age 9 and 10 that was collected as part of a federally funded study found that 5% had engaged in binge eating, researchers reported. Another 2.5% had taken measures to avoid gaining weight.
KIDS・
Comments / 0