Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
What Does Artificial Intelligence Think A “Yooper,” and Other Michigan Things Look Like?
With technology advancing as fast as it is, it's only a matter of time before Artificial Intelligence is ACTUALLY true intelligence. In fact, one guy who worked for Google claims an AI program he worked with, really is sentient now. BUT, until we can truly prove it, AI is just...
Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan
Anyone who has been to Mackinac Island a few times has probably seen Arch Rock, a limestone formation that was carved out naturally over thousands of years by the gales of Lake Huron. But do you know its legends?. 1) When the island was inhabited by the Ojibwe tribe, they...
Michigan Resorts Crush It – Three Top List of ‘Best Winery Hotels in the U.S.’
If you'd like to take a trip to wine country this summer, you don't even have to leave the state!. Three Michigan resorts have DOMINATED a poll on the best winery hotels in the country, with one even nabbing the No. 1 spot. Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, Hotel Walloon...
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
What is Everyone’s Favorite State Park in Michigan?
We are very fortunate in the state of Michigan to have many state parks to visit. In total, we have 74 state parks, located throughout the entire state. -- north, south, east or west. What State Parks Do People Like the Most?. We all have our favorites. Usually the state...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Can You Legally Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Michigan?
It's sad enough when your "good old boy" crosses the Rainbow Bridge, so you certainly don't need additional grief from the law. The good news is, here in Michigan, it is perfectly okay to drop your pet into a grave on your property, but the caveat to this law is you have to do it fairly quickly.
Need Last Minute Trip Before School Kicks In? Here is 4 Cheap Trips in Michigan
After coming back from a week in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it is time to experience a vacation in Michigan. I searched on our happy friend, Google, to figure out where my next adventure would be. However, it needs to be budget friendly because Amsterdam was not cheap. Here are the 4...
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon
For those from St. Joseph, all that's left of Brunke’s Saloon is stories and legend. In fact, physically there is nothing left of the saloon. The plot of land at 115 North State Street was later turned into the Home Restaurant and now is just a parking lot. But nearly 120 years ago, there was a deadly bar fight that shocked the town, over a matter of only $2. The owner of the saloon, Amos Brunke had apparently made an enemy when he decided not to give a loan of $2 to a local kid, Lee Shearer. Back in 1902, this was cause for a scrap, which is exactly what happened. While arguments flared, Amos' brother Henry came up from behind Lee and attacked him, as this historical article recalls:
Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill
The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
Four In Ten People In Michigan’s Most Obese City Are Overweight
For most of my life, I've been obese. It started in middle school and got really out of control once I got a car and had a job to spend money on fast food and junk food. At the begging of 2022, I started focusing on eating healthy and exercising on a regular basis after I stepped on the scale and was at my highest weight ever 427.4 lbs. Since then I've been able to drop 105 lbs so far. But as many obese people know losing weight can be a lifelong battle.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
2 of the Top 10 Roller Coasters in America Are Near Michigan
If you are a fan of roller coasters, here are America's top 10, and 2 of them are near Michigan. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved riding roller coasters. Living in Michigan most of my life, I have always been close to Cedar Point but have made a few trips to Kings Island. My senior trip had me in Florida at Disney World back when Space Mountain was the big deal. When I toured back in the day, I hit all of the Six Flags and a few other parks over the years. While living in Indiana and being not too far from Gurnee, Illinois, I have made a few extra trips to Six Flags Great America. So you can say I have been on a few roller coasters in my day.
Where To Go For National Night Out 2022 In Kent County
On Tuesday, August 2nd communities around the country and across Michigan will gather together in person for National Night Out 2022. Something that didn't happen last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. What Is National Night Out?. According to NATW.org National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes...
Meet Michigan’s Singing School Bus Driver
For years, Lynette has entertained her students while driving them to school, now she's trying to recruit YOU. Lynette Bright Is Part Of A Campaign To Hire School Bus Drivers. Like many school districts across the state, the Waterford School District near Pontiac is in dire need of school bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
Here’s an Easy Way to Catch Michigan Largemouth Bass
Looking for a fun easy way for you and the kids to catch some really nice largemouth bass? I've got a great way and it's cheap and almost every bait store has it. Most Michigan lakes have plenty of largemouth bass and they are relatively easy to catch, especially if you are out in a boat, but I have caught plenty just walking along a shoreline.
