ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Holland, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Soda#Drugstore#Food Drink#Beverages#Yahoo News#Vernors Black Cherry#The Higby Sterns
100.5 The River

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
100.5 The River

The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon

For those from St. Joseph, all that's left of Brunke’s Saloon is stories and legend. In fact, physically there is nothing left of the saloon. The plot of land at 115 North State Street was later turned into the Home Restaurant and now is just a parking lot. But nearly 120 years ago, there was a deadly bar fight that shocked the town, over a matter of only $2. The owner of the saloon, Amos Brunke had apparently made an enemy when he decided not to give a loan of $2 to a local kid, Lee Shearer. Back in 1902, this was cause for a scrap, which is exactly what happened. While arguments flared, Amos' brother Henry came up from behind Lee and attacked him, as this historical article recalls:
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
100.5 The River

Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.5 The River

Four In Ten People In Michigan’s Most Obese City Are Overweight

For most of my life, I've been obese. It started in middle school and got really out of control once I got a car and had a job to spend money on fast food and junk food. At the begging of 2022, I started focusing on eating healthy and exercising on a regular basis after I stepped on the scale and was at my highest weight ever 427.4 lbs. Since then I've been able to drop 105 lbs so far. But as many obese people know losing weight can be a lifelong battle.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
100.5 The River

2 of the Top 10 Roller Coasters in America Are Near Michigan

If you are a fan of roller coasters, here are America's top 10, and 2 of them are near Michigan. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved riding roller coasters. Living in Michigan most of my life, I have always been close to Cedar Point but have made a few trips to Kings Island. My senior trip had me in Florida at Disney World back when Space Mountain was the big deal. When I toured back in the day, I hit all of the Six Flags and a few other parks over the years. While living in Indiana and being not too far from Gurnee, Illinois, I have made a few extra trips to Six Flags Great America. So you can say I have been on a few roller coasters in my day.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Where To Go For National Night Out 2022 In Kent County

On Tuesday, August 2nd communities around the country and across Michigan will gather together in person for National Night Out 2022. Something that didn't happen last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. What Is National Night Out?. According to NATW.org National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes...
KENT COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Meet Michigan’s Singing School Bus Driver

For years, Lynette has entertained her students while driving them to school, now she's trying to recruit YOU. Lynette Bright Is Part Of A Campaign To Hire School Bus Drivers. Like many school districts across the state, the Waterford School District near Pontiac is in dire need of school bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Here’s an Easy Way to Catch Michigan Largemouth Bass

Looking for a fun easy way for you and the kids to catch some really nice largemouth bass? I've got a great way and it's cheap and almost every bait store has it. Most Michigan lakes have plenty of largemouth bass and they are relatively easy to catch, especially if you are out in a boat, but I have caught plenty just walking along a shoreline.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy