Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
Cumbria multimillion-pound water pipeline opens
A new £300m pipeline and water treatment works has begun supplying customers. Construction started on the project seven years ago, at which point it was the largest of its kind in the UK, water company United Utilities (UU) said. The plant at Williamsgate near Cockermouth, Cumbria, can treat up...
Parnham House: Masterplan plea for stately home restoration
Plans for a marquee restaurant, car park and holiday chalets at a Grade I listed stately home have been approved. Dorset Council agreed the proposals for Parnham House, near Beaminster, which was wrecked in an arson attack in 2017. It was subsequently bought by former rave scene promoter James Perkins...
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
NHS 111 software outage confirmed as cyber-attack
A software outage affecting some NHS services across the UK was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm that provides digital services for NHS 111, said the attack occurred at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack affected the phone service and electronic referrals to out-of-hours GPs,...
