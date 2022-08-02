The Ukrainian women who make art in the face of war

Read on www.ctpublic.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin
As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A young Ukrainian man's journey to get himself and his mother to safety
Back in early February, our correspondents met a 22-year-old Ukrainian college student who spoke English with an American accent. VITALY: OK. I'm a bit nervous myself because, well, tension is really growing right now. Everybody knows about it. CHANG: His name is Vitaly. We're not using his last name for...
A judge unleashed a tirade on a prominent Jan. 6 defendant for his post-plea comments
A federal judge reprimanded a prominent pro-Trump social media personality and Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant for making "questionable" comments in the media about his plea agreement and cooperation with law enforcement. Those comments, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich said, were "inconsistent" with what he previously told the court.
We visited a Taliban leader's compound to examine his vision for Afghanistan
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — On the day a U.S. drone strike killed the leader of al-Qaida in Afghanistan, the man in charge of the country's defense sat down for an interview. At the time we met Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, many Afghans knew there had been an explosion in Kabul, but not what it was. If Yaqoob knew more, he wasn't saying. He acknowledged "an incident today" but said it wasn't serious. It was 24 hours later when the Taliban said their preliminary investigation confirmed a strike by "American drones."
After high-profile pushback, Senate passes help for veterans exposed to toxins
The U.S. Senate has given final approval to improved health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins while on duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. What's called the PACT Act is now waiting for President Biden's signature, but it was almost derailed by last-minute objections from Republicans. Then came some pretty high-profile pushback. NPR's H.J. Mai reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture
This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have to manage the diplomatic fallout. He's in Cambodia for a regional gathering of Southeast...
Morning news brief
Pelosi's trip to Taiwan heightens U.S.-China tensions. Kansas voters reject a ballot initiative that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict abortion rights. Five states held primaries on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine condemns Amnesty International report that troops were too close to civilians
The human rights group Amnesty International has often and repeatedly accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Well, now it's issued a damning report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops and artillery near residential areas. That goes against international conventions of war intended to protect civilians caught up in conflict. From Kyiv, NPR's Julian Hayda reports on how the Ukrainians are responding to the accusations.
China announces it carried out precision missile strikes in the Taiwan Strait
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles toward waters around the island during unprecedented military drills. This comes after Beijing had warned of serious consequences if Pelosi's visit went ahead. Joining us now from Beijing with more is NPR's John Ruwitch. Hi, John.
Japan is strengthening defenses near its southwestern islands in case of conflict
Japan has lodged a diplomatic protest after Chinese missiles landed in waters close to its southwestern islands. China is conducting large-scale military exercises following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to nearby Taiwan this week. As NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports, Japan is strengthening its defenses in the area in case of a conflict.
Ackerman's 'Fifth Act' focuses on the final week of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan
It's almost been one year since the Taliban took over Afghanistan again and the U.S. military pulled out of the country. And Marine Corps veteran Elliot Ackerman was watching all the chaos from a distance. ELLIOT ACKERMAN: In Italy, of all places, about as far away from the fall of...
A court in Moscow sentences WNBA star Brittney Griner to 9 years on drug charges
Grim news in a Russian courtroom for Brittney Griner - the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing less than a gram of hash oil into the country in her luggage. She pleaded guilty but said she never intended to break Russian law. The judge gave her close to the maximum sentence. Now attention is focused on a possible prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, which could include Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Joining us now from Moscow is NPR's Charles Maynes, who was in the courtroom yesterday.
Kabul's fall to the Taliban, 1 year later
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of CENTCOM, about the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, to the Taliban one year later. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Biden's national security advisor doubles down on Taiwan policy after Pelosi visit
China is escalating tensions with the U.S. after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this week, but the White House will not be deterred in defending its interests in the Western Pacific, according to the President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. It has been a busy few days for Sullivan...
Why Hungary's authoritative leader is drawing conservative crowds in the U.S.
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0