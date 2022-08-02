ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Ukrainian women who make art in the face of war

By Susan Stamberg
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Read on www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin

As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Connecticut Public

We visited a Taliban leader's compound to examine his vision for Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — On the day a U.S. drone strike killed the leader of al-Qaida in Afghanistan, the man in charge of the country's defense sat down for an interview. At the time we met Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, many Afghans knew there had been an explosion in Kabul, but not what it was. If Yaqoob knew more, he wasn't saying. He acknowledged "an incident today" but said it wasn't serious. It was 24 hours later when the Taliban said their preliminary investigation confirmed a strike by "American drones."
WORLD
Connecticut Public

After high-profile pushback, Senate passes help for veterans exposed to toxins

The U.S. Senate has given final approval to improved health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins while on duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. What's called the PACT Act is now waiting for President Biden's signature, but it was almost derailed by last-minute objections from Republicans. Then came some pretty high-profile pushback. NPR's H.J. Mai reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Historian#The Face Of War#Ukrainian#Fridman Gallery#Russians#Npr
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan heightens U.S.-China tensions. Kansas voters reject a ballot initiative that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict abortion rights. Five states held primaries on Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Russia
Connecticut Public

Ukraine condemns Amnesty International report that troops were too close to civilians

The human rights group Amnesty International has often and repeatedly accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Well, now it's issued a damning report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops and artillery near residential areas. That goes against international conventions of war intended to protect civilians caught up in conflict. From Kyiv, NPR's Julian Hayda reports on how the Ukrainians are responding to the accusations.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

A court in Moscow sentences WNBA star Brittney Griner to 9 years on drug charges

Grim news in a Russian courtroom for Brittney Griner - the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing less than a gram of hash oil into the country in her luggage. She pleaded guilty but said she never intended to break Russian law. The judge gave her close to the maximum sentence. Now attention is focused on a possible prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, which could include Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Joining us now from Moscow is NPR's Charles Maynes, who was in the courtroom yesterday.
BASKETBALL
Connecticut Public

Kabul's fall to the Taliban, 1 year later

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of CENTCOM, about the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, to the Taliban one year later. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy