Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
Ohio State commit trying to help flip Notre Dame’s top 2023 verbal
As if Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley visiting Alabama recently didn’t hurt, now it is Ohio State that is coming after the Irish commit. This is a bit different, as it isn’t the Ohio State staff publicly going after Keeley, it’s one of their commits, Ohio offensive lineman Luke Montgomery.
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Ryan Day reveals his plan on the quarterback position behind CJ Stroud
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off fall camp on Thursday with a press conference from head coach Ryan Day. Reporters asked the skipper to detail his plan to develop the quarterbacks behind returning starter CJ Stroud. The squad returns Stroud’s backup Kyle McCord and welcomes a new face in 2022 signee Devin Brown.
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
Ohio State Football now projected to land four-star safety
The Ohio State football team had a rough start to the month of August when it came to recruiting. After a great start to the summer, they have now had two de-commitments and have lost out on a rash of defensive prospects. Things might be turning around though. That’s because...
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State RB Master Teague
Teague will continue his career in the Steel City alongside former defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
saturdaytradition.com
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Jim Knowles has Buckeyes already excited to unleash 'edgy' defense
COLUMBUS — The Jim Knowles defensive adjustment for Ohio State football ultimately will be judged by the results of the 2022 season. But one sure gains the idea that if Ryan Day were a defensive coordinator, the 4-2-5 Knowles is teaching is the same defense Day would run. As...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
2023 Four-Star Recruit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Decommits From Purdue Basketball
Lafayette native Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn announced he decommitting from the Purdue basketball program. Myles Colvin is now the only committed recruit for the Boilermakers in the class of 2023.
Big Ten makes decision on adding more Pac-12 schools
The latest phase of college football realignment saw the Big Ten add USC and UCLA starting in 2024, with all eyes on what the conference will do next. The one major follow-up report indicated that the Big Ten was poised to add Oregon and Washington next, in addition to football rivals Cal and ...
Decision Day Preview, Prediction: LB Jaiden Ausberry
It’s just about time for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The finalists include some heavy-hitters. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and Notre...
Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal
Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
FOX Sports
College football odds: Best futures bets for Power 5 conference winners
The dog days of summer are quickly coming to an end, and bettors are excited about getting the chance to cash in on some college football action. And when it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), other than last year's outlier Cincinnati team, the four-team tournament has been dominated by blue blood, Power 5 programs. Essentially, all roads to the natty go through the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 or Big 12. And if we're being brutally honest, the path to the title really goes through the SEC.
Buckeye Report: Observations From Ohio State's First Fall Camp Practice
Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind share their thoughts from the first day of camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Commitment Preview: Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Ready To Announce A Decision
Standout 2023 linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is ready to make his college decision
Comments / 1