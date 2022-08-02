ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment

Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Decision Day Preview, Prediction: LB Jaiden Ausberry

It’s just about time for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The finalists include some heavy-hitters. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and Notre...
Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal

Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
College football odds: Best futures bets for Power 5 conference winners

The dog days of summer are quickly coming to an end, and bettors are excited about getting the chance to cash in on some college football action. And when it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), other than last year's outlier Cincinnati team, the four-team tournament has been dominated by blue blood, Power 5 programs. Essentially, all roads to the natty go through the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 or Big 12. And if we're being brutally honest, the path to the title really goes through the SEC.
