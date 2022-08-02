Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means
Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at Washington D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. The states of Texas and Arizona are paying for them. The people aboard those buses are migrants and asylum-seekers. And when they disembark in D.C., they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Amanda Michelle Gomez of WAMU joins us now. She's been reporting on the story. Amanda, when did these buses start arriving in front of D.C.'s Union Station?
Justice Department files a lawsuit against Idaho's restrictive abortion law
The Justice Department has issued its first legal challenge over abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Federal authorities are suing Idaho over a near-total abortion ban. At the White House, President Biden said it's a necessary step to address what he called a health care crisis.
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning most abortions. That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week until a judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. Will Walkey from the Mountain West News Bureau reports.
Lamont administration launches hotline, website for abortion access
The Lamont administration launched a new hotline and website aimed at helping people find information on abortion services. The move comes after some Connecticut residents experienced uncertainty over which services were still available to them following the Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Lamont said at a press conference on Friday.
Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4
The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to four, with authorities warning that number could still go up. Much of the tiny town of Klamath River, which is near the Oregon border, has reportedly burned. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that this is one of several fires burning out of control in the West, which has, again, been baking in record heat.
Researchers are exploring how to reduce Hepatitis C in rural areas of the Connecticut River Valley
Public health experts have long advocated for approaches to health care that meet people where they’re at. Now, a group of New England researchers and medical professionals are exploring how this approach might help reduce rates of Hepatitis C among rural residents who use intravenous drugs. For the past...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?
Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
CT election laws upheld after judge nixes Muad Hrezi’s challenge
A Superior Court judge has rejected a constitutional challenge of Connecticut’s election laws and denied an effort by Muad Hrezi to qualify for a Democratic primary against U.S. Rep. John B. Larson in the 1st District of Hartford and its suburbs. In a decision filed Tuesday, Judge Cesar A....
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Connecticut to spend $5.1 million for upgrades at state Veterans Affairs campus
Connecticut is spending more than $5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the campus of the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill. The money was approved by the state Bond Commission last week. It will be used for building a second boiler and upgrading the security system on the campus, said Thomas J Saadi, state veterans affairs commissioner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge orders Alex Jones’ Texas attorney to come to Connecticut to answer questions in defamation case
A Texas attorney defending Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut judge to appear for a hearing in a defamation case related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Andino Reynal faces possible sanctions – he had access to confidential medical records from another case that an opposing attorney says he shouldn’t have had. That became clear after Reynal apparently inadvertently sent records from Jones’ phone to lawyers for the parents of shooting victim Jesse Lewis, who have sued Jones for defamation in Texas. Their attorney Mark Bankston says the records include confidential medical information for the nine named plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit.
In Tuesday’s CT treasurer primary, three Democrats square off
State government finances have been shaped for decades by a legacy of massive public-sector pension debt that dates back to the late 1930s, a challenge expected to continue well into the 2040s. And with incumbent state Treasurer Shawn Wooden not seeking reelection, three Democrats will square off in a primary...
Texas jury hears testimony on wealth of Alex Jones and his companies
An expert witness for the families suing Alex Jones testified in a Texas courtroom Friday that the conspiracy theorist and his main companies are jointly worth between $135 million and $270 million. “He didn’t ride a wave. He created the wave,” Bernard Francis Pettingill, Jr. told jurors in Austin. “He...
Connecticut extends extreme hot weather protocol to Tuesday, what you need to know
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday afternoon that Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol has been extended through Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. The protocol means state agencies will work with municipalities and other organizations to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide.
New guidance prepares Connecticut school districts to stay healthy ahead of the fall
Connecticut public health officials have announced their back-to-school guidance to keep staff and students safe from COVID-19 during the upcoming academic year. The emphasis of the guidance is to reduce learning disruptions by making sure all students and teachers are fully vaccinated, said Manisha Juthani, the state’s public health commissioner. That’s possible now that all school-aged children are eligible for the vaccine.
A jury says InfoWars' Alex Jones must pay 2 Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
An Austin, Texas, jury today awarded the parents of a slain first-grader $4.1 million dollars for mental anguish caused by conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones' falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The two-week trial became at times emotional as the parents confronted Jones for the first time in the courtroom.
Text messages and psychiatric records: Phone dump is one more problem for Jones defense
A Texas attorney for parents of a child shot and killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting asked that question to Infowars host Alex Jones as he testified in one of his defamation trials. It was a dramatic moment Wednesday as attorney Mark Bankston told Jones that he had...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0