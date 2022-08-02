ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferdinand, IN

Forest Park didn't hire a new coach until July. But a late start won't slow the Rangers

By Hendrix Magley, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago
FERDINAND, Ind. — Although most have been preparing for the upcoming high school season for months, Terry Riggs didn't have that luxury.

He was officially named head football coach at Forest Park on July 6. At that point in the summer, most coaches were already knee-deep into gameplans and creating depth charts for the fall. Riggs instead needed to play catch-up.

Sure, that's a stressful situation. But he felt more at ease when he met his team for the first time. He saw how hungry this group is and their determination showed him it was time to get to work.

“We don’t want to be mediocre; we don’t want to be average. It’s about instilling a mindset,” Riggs said. “We’re making sure these kids understand they can be both really good football players and really good students.”

High school football:Mapping out each week's must-see game in Southwest Indiana

Forest Park is coming off of a 3-7 season after notching back-to-back winning records for the first time in program history. Riggs has spent these past few weeks preparing the team for how he and his staff will operate. From workouts to expectations, it’s all been about getting everyone on the same page.

Moving from one coach to another isn’t always easy. Especially just a couple of months before the season kicks off. But having so many experienced players leading the way has made the transition smoother.

“These kids have such a strong connection with each other. They’ve all been playing together for a long time,” Riggs said. “Their willingness to learn has been awesome to see. They’ve made it smooth sailing since day one.”

Riggs isn’t a stranger to the Pocket Athletic Conference. He spent last year as an assistant coach at Tell City under Mac Webb. Prior to that, he was the head coach for one season at Elwood where he finished with a 1-8 record – the first time the Panthers won a game in over two years.It was a tough go-round for his first head coaching gig, but he learned plenty of valuable lessons. He feels grateful to have grown as a coach in each of his stints, including time on the sidelines at Kentucky Christian University and Franklin College. He gained helpful insight into how he would run a program if the opportunity presented itself. “Everywhere that I’ve been, there are always things you learn whether you like it or not,” Riggs said. “When it comes to decision making on Friday night, having been in those positions before helps guide me a little bit.”

Several returning starters in key positions will help ease Riggs’ transition. Sophomore running back Tyler Fetter (675 yards, five touchdowns), senior running back Tristan Weyer and senior quarterback Jace Berg will lead the offense. Senior defensive end Reid Jochem and senior linebacker Garrett Tretter will both be looked upon as leaders on the defensive side.

In addition to the team, Riggs has also leaned on former Forest Park head coach Ross Fuhs for advice. Fuhs led the Rangers for 10 seasons before stepping away this summer to pursue an assistant role at Southridge, his alma mater. He realizes Fuhs grew the program into what it is today.

Riggs wants to keep the Rangers trending in the right direction. Starting strong this season can help solidify that.

“Everything (Fuhs) did was awesome. Our goal is to build on that,” Riggs said. “We’re looking forward to creating new traditions.”

Forest Park Rangers

Last year: 3-7 (1-4 Pocket Athletic Conference)

Head coach: Terry Riggs (0-0 in first year at school, 1-8 overall)

Key Players to Watch

Jace Berg (Sr., QB), Tyler Fetter (So., RB), Reid Jochem (Sr., T/DE), Garrett Tretter (Sr., OLB), Tristan Weyer (Sr., RB)

The Rangers' three biggest games

Aug. 19 at Princeton: It'll be a battle of two new head coaches in this season opener. Forest Park has won two consecutive opening games against the Tigers and are 4-0 all-time against Princeton.

Sept. 2 vs. Tell City: Terry Riggs will be reunited with the Marksmen where he spent last season as an assistant coach. While Tell City has won two straight in the series, Forest Park has won five of the last eight in this matchup.

Oct. 14 vs. Southridge: The season finale involves another reuniting. Former Forest Park head coach Ross Fuhs is now on the staff at Southridge, his alma mater. The Rangers haven't defeated the Raiders since 2010.

Previously: Gibson Southern | Mater Dei | Harrison | Boonville | Central | Princeton | Jasper | Bosse

Up next: North Posey

Contact Courier & Press sports reporter Hendrix Magley via email at hendrix.magley@courierpress.com or via Twitter @TweetsOfHendrix.

