ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Early detection, awareness crucial

By Robin Williams Adams
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEydz_0h1VQ7Eh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCckA_0h1VQ7Eh00

Early signs that Sue Peronto had dementia were subtle but, in retrospect, seem like red flags the family wasn’t sure how to interpret.

She wasn’t diagnosed until July 2013, three years after she had stopped working with her husband, John, in his Lakeland tax business.

She had worked 40 years in banking until retiring in the mid-1990s.

Before 2013, John Peronto had noticed she was leaving phone calls to clients unmade and struggling to learn new skills.

When he bought an iPad for them, he recalls, “She couldn’t remember anything, even as simple as sliding a page over.”

Intense interest in learning all he could about Alzheimer’s disease led him to attend multiple programs, with and without Sue, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association’s Florida Gulf Coast chapter.

Those programs are gearing up again in Polk County after the impact of COVID-19 forced them online. Four support groups meet in person here now and other events are coming.

“I felt I always needed to be an advocate,” he said. “I learned a lot and kept asking questions.”

Peronto was intrigued when he heard of the Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training (PACT) study being conducted by the University of South Florida.

He was one of the initial enrollees in a feasibility study for PACT in 2018. PACT is designed to see whether computerized training exercises reduce risk of Alzheimer’s.

“It’s just a good program,” Peronto said.

“If they can find a cure or something to slow (dementia) down or stop it, so many people could live much better lives.”

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful study,” said Jody Streussnig, Alzheimer’s Association program manager for Polk. “These studies push forward the ability to develop effective treatment.

Peronto said he doesn’t think drug therapy is going to be the answer, although many drug companies continue seeking a cure.

Sue Peronto had been prescribed two drugs Aricept (donepezil) and Namenda (memantine), prescription medicines used to treat symptoms of dementia. Neither is a cure. They address outward symptoms and let some people maintain daily activities longer.

“There’s so much we don’t know,” said Dr. Aryn Harrison Bush, vice president of science and translation and director of brain health and cognition at Reliance Medical Centers in Polk County.

Reliance partners with USF in the PACT study.

“These are complicated conditions,” said Bush, who also is a research professor at USF. “We don’t understand their complexities.”

Part of the problem may be that diagnoses are made late.

“People are so unknowledgeable about Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Peronto, who is 74. “I don’t worry about getting it but you do worry about losing some brain power.”

He became his wife’s primary caregiver as her condition grew worse. They had been married 44 years when she died in January at age 76.

About three-fourths of dementia cases are missed by primary care doctors, Bush said. By the time the disease is confirmed or acknowledged, treatment (with or without drugs) may be less effective.

Bush’s focus increasingly is on prevention and early detection.

Reliance will provide free brain health assessments to anyone on Medicare, although patients getting primary care there are members of specific Medicare Advantage plans.

If interested in that assessment, call 888-414-1413. That’s not the same as the number for PACT, which is 863-800-0835 for Polk.

A landmark 2017 report by The Lancet commission on dementia prevention and intervention identified nine risk factors it said can be modified to reduce risk of dementia.

They are high blood pressure, hearing impairment, smoking, obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, infrequent social contact and having low education level.

It added another three — excessive alcohol consumption, head injury and air pollution — in 2020.

“Forty percent of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by targeting these 12 modifiable risk factors,” the commission said.

The Lancet is a long-established medical journal.

Much of the Alzheimer’s Association’s focus is helping “care partners” of people who have dementia-causing conditions learn as much as they can about how to cope with them. It also has programs for people at different stages of dementia.

Its website is www.alz.org and the 24-hour helpline is 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s Association Activities:

• Its Brain Bus will be in Haines City from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 6 at the Back to School Bash, Oakland Gymnasium, 915 Ave. E. That bus, a statewide outreach initiative, discusses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction.

• Its free, public program on “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” is be Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 1201 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland.

Polk support groups have resumed meeting in person. They are:

• 10 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at Presbyterian Homes, 810 Lakeside Ave., Lakeland.

• 1:30 p.m. each third Tuesday at Solid Rock Church, 3601 Cypress Gardens Road, Winter Haven.

• 9:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Solivita, 395 Village Drive, Poinciana.

• 12:30 p.m. each second Tuesday, with lunch provided at noon, at Hawthorne Inn, 6150 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland.

People are asked to register through the association, 800-272-3900, particularly if they want lunch, although registration isn’t mandatory.

• “Art Connects Alz” for people with mild to moderate dementia, and their care partners, is doing guided tours at Polk Museum of Art in Lakeland. The next one is Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. Registration is recommended.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

BayCare names new president and CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
City
Poinciana, FL
County
Polk County, FL
Lakeland, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
beckersspine.com

Florida Orthopaedic Institute: 6 fast facts

Here are six things to know about Tampa-based Florida Orthopaedic Institute:. 1. Florida Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1989. 2. Florida Orthopaedic Institute has 107 medical specialists and 13 locations across Florida, according to its website. 3. Doctors at Florida Orthopaedic Institute have completed more than 20,000 orthopedic and spine...
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Free vocational courses to learn a trade

The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
PLANT CITY, FL
The Associated Press

Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
BARTOW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Translation#Medicare#Medical Insurance#General Health
Lakeland Gazette

OH, WHAT A NIGHT!

Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
995qyk.com

Places You Can Find Free School Supplies

The kids are heading back to school next week and parents are scrambling to gather all of the school supplies. The amount you will spend on back to school supplies this year is $200 per child. Here is a list of events that can help you out with some freebies...
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Florida school districts update student lunch payments

Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month

Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy