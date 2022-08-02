ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Training Camp Tour: Loudonville football focused on the details as it preps for new league

By Chris Snow, Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago
LOUDONVILLE — Plenty of excitement surrounded the Loudonville football team as it opened training camp Monday morning.

The Redbirds are entering their first season in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference after competing against larger schools in the Principals Athletic Conference for the past five years.

“There’s a lot of excitement because in a way it’s very similar to some of the old conferences we used to play in and a lot of the same teams,” Loudonville coach John Battaglia said. “There’s always a little bit of bad blood between [us] and Danville, even East Knox [and] Fredericktown. Those were teams back in the day that they played every year, so there’s definitely some excitement in the town with getting to go down and play Danville and stuff like that.

“People are looking forward to it.”

Last offseason was a bit chaotic for Battaglia and his players. He was named head coach last May after Kevin Maltarich stepped down from the position.

Although Battaglia was an assistant under Maltarich, he wasn’t afforded the luxury of having the entire offseason to get acclimated to his new duties.

“With organizing stuff in the offseason, we were ready to hit the ground running in June and ready to rock,” the second-year coach said. “Just knowing what we’re doing a little bit has been a big help for us, and we’re trying to take advantage of it. We’re in a little bit better spot than last year at this time.”

Loudonville finished last season 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the PAC-7 but returns several key offensive pieces, including junior quarterback Matt Sprang and senior running back Peyton Regan.

Sprang threw for 1,308 yards and seven touchdowns last season, showing improvement as the season progressed. Regan was a big asset for Spang and the offense, as he finished the year with 745 yards and seven scores on the ground. Similar to Sprang, his best games came in the second half of the season.

Who’s going to lead the way up front for them is a question mark at this point, as is who’s going to catch the passes.

“We’re trying to replace a couple linemen on offense,” Battaglia said. “We’ve got a couple guys battling for those spots.

“We have a nice receiving core. We have five or six guys who we think could be nice little weapons out there, so we have some guys battling for those spots.”

Battaglia has 35 players at his disposal this season, which is about on par with recent years.

Having proper focus throughout practice, especially at the start, is a point of emphasis during training camp and beyond.

“The biggest thing for us is if we want to win, we have to act like winners,” Battaglia said. “We have to go hard in every drill. We can’t be lackadaisical with anything. … We started slow a lot last year. A lot of times we’d play a couple series in the game, and we’re lackadaisical, then all of a sudden, we turn it on.

“We even saw a little bit of that with our 7 on 7s in July. We came out a little bit slow. We’re really trying to emphasize coming out fast.”

