SoundCloud is laying off up to 20 percent of its workforce
SoundCloud is joining the depressingly long list of companies in the tech industry that are letting personnel go due to the economic downturn. According to Billboard and Variety, company CEO Michael Weissman told employees in an email that it's "making reductions" to its global team that will impact up to 20 percent of SoundCloud. Weissman said the move is necessary "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds." Further, the layoffs and the prudent financial decisions the company had recently made apparently put it on the path to sustained profitability.
Indonesia restores access to PayPal, Yahoo and Valve services
Indonesia has unblocked , Steam owner and (Engadget's parent company), allowing them to resume operations. The country from accessing services of several companies that missed a July 29th deadline to register with a government database. The Communications Ministry reopened access to PayPal, Yahoo and Valve services after they signed up.
New York regulators slap Robinhood's crypto business with $30 million fine
In the latest in what seems to be a string of challenges the company has to grapple with, Robinhood's crypto division has been slapped with a $30 million fine by the New York State Department of Financial Services. It's the first crypto-focused enforcement action by the regulator, which has issued the multimillion dollar penalty against Robinhood for what it says are violations against the state's anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations. In its announcement, the Financial Services Department said it found significant deficiencies in the company's compliance programs following a supervisory examination.
YouTube testing 'pinch to zoom' feature for Premium users
YouTube has quietly introduced an experimental feature called pinch to zoom exclusively for Premium users, Android Police has reported. It lets you zoom into the video player and then pan around to look at different parts of the screen, both in portrait or full-screen landscape view, as shown below. If...
Uber tests train and bus bookings in the UK
As it promised earlier this year, Uber is testing bus and train travel options in the UK via a partnership with Berlin-based travel platform Omio, TechCrunch has reported. "We’re excited to launch our new travel offering this summer, allowing a seamless door-to-door travel experience across the UK," Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem said in a statement.
OnePlus 10T review: Speed above all
When OnePlus does a mid-year refresh of its phones, typically you end up with a slightly snappier device with a handful of slight refinements. But with the new OnePlus 10T, it feels like a lot was sacrificed for the sake of going all-in on speed. Updates include a faster Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz display with an adaptive refresh rate, even faster charging and some tweaks for improved wireless connectivity. Unfortunately, OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider and wireless charging have been removed, and water resistance is weak. So while the 10T is a solid device with an affordable price of $649, it doesn't have the same mass appeal as some of OnePlus’ previous offerings.
Meta unleashes BlenderBot 3 upon the internet, its most competent chat AI to date
More than half a decade after Microsoft's truly monumental Taye debacle, the incident still stands as stark reminder of how quickly an AI can be corrupted after exposure to the internet's potent toxicity and a warning against building bots without sufficiently robust behavioral tethers. On Friday, Meta's AI Research division will see if its latest iteration of Blenderbot AI can stand up to the horrors of the interwebs with the public demo release of its 175 billion-parameter Blenderbot 3.
Save $98 on this home backup generator and solar panel kit
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Your home probably has more electronics than you can count off on the top of your head. And while you can certainly to search for the most reliable, best-rated devices on the market, circumstances outside the manufacturers’ or your control may impede their functionality. Your electricity might shut off if you live in a , for instance. Similarly, blackouts, or , could leave your home powerless.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud for hiding real number of fake accounts
Elon Musk is accusing Twitter of fraud for hiding the real number of bots on its platform, according to The New York Times. In the latest installment of the Twitter-vs-Musk saga, the Tesla chief's team claimed in a legal filing that 10 percent of the social network's daily active users who see ads are inauthentic accounts. If you'll recall, Twitter has long maintained that bots represent less than five percent of its userbase, and Musk put his planned acquisition of the social network on hold in mid-July to confirm if that's accurate.
Apple might delay iPadOS 16 release until October
Tends to roll out its major software versions on a regular cadence, with iPhone and iPad updates usually dropping soon after its after its big annual hardware event in September. Things could be different this year, though. reports that Apple might delay by a month or so. The main issue...
UK may use facial recognition smartwatches to monitor migrant criminals
The UK government may soon start using smartwatches to monitor migrants who have been convicted of crimes. The offenders would need to scan their faces up to five times per day, according to . The measures may come into effect as soon as this fall. Those subject to the conditions...
Instagram is expanding NFT features to more than 100 countries
The (NFT) market has , but that's not stopping Instagram from doubling down on digital collectibles. After a , the app is expanding its NFT features to more than 100 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas. Instagram users can include NFTs in their feed and messages,...
Tinder scales back its plans for dating in the metaverse
Don't expect to find a Tinder date in the metaverse any time soon. The Verge reports Match Group chief Bernard Kim has asked Tinder's Hyperconnect unit (acquired in 2021) to scale back its metaverse dating plans. In his shareholder letter, Kim said "uncertainty" about success with virtual worlds required that the team "not invest heavily" in the metaverse. Match further blamed the Hyperconnect purchase for a $10 million operating loss in the latest quarter where it made a $210 million operating profit in the same period a year earlier.
FCC votes to boost manufacturing in space
The FCC may have just advanced the industrialization of space. Commissioners have voted in favor of an inquiry that will explore in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing (ISAM). The move would both help officials understand the demands and risks of current in-space production technology while facilitating new projects. This could help companies build satellites and stations in orbit, for instance, while finding new ways to deal with growing volumes of space debris.
Amazon is buying iRobot, the creator of the Roomba robot vacuum
Amazon just took a big step toward cornering the market for household robots. The company has reached a deal to acquire iRobot, the creator of Roomba robot vacuums. The purchase is worth $1.7 billion in cash and will maintain Colin Angle as iRobot's CEO. The two firms didn't say when they expected the deal to close, but that will depend on the approval of both iRobot shareholders and regulators.
Save $100 on this factory-remanufactured hoverboard
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. You can handle some commutes on foot. Others require a short bike ride. But for those travels that fall in between, you might not want to have to gear up and find a bike rack at your destination. Instead, a self-balancing scooter can make for a fun alternative, and you can even browse your social media feed while you wait at a crosswalk.
Create attractive and interactive PDFs with $40 off this app
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. PDFs are among the most widely accepted file extensions in the educational and business world....
Microsoft Teams has finally been optimized for Apple Silicon Macs
Microsoft has finally released a version of Teams optimized to run Apple Silicon Macs, it announced. "For Mac users, this means a significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings," wrote Microsoft's Anupam Pattnaik.
The Morning After: Winamp, your old MP3 software of choice, is back
Winamp is the music software that just won't die. In the first update in four years, the producers described it as the "culmination" of years of hard work, including two teams and a pandemic-dictated hiatus. The result is a lot of under-the-hood upgrades and improvements, but it’s still the music player a lot of us remember.
Over 700 UK Amazon workers walk out over pay issues
More than 700 warehouse workers at an Amazon warehouse in England walked out this week in a dispute over a pay increase, reported Reuters. Amazon did not agree to the hourly rate increase of £2 (or $2.44) requested by the trade union representing the employees, instead offering a raise of 34 pence. GMB, the trade union representing the employees at the Tillbury facility (a suburb of Essex in Eastern England), said workers walked out on both Wednesday and Thursday.
