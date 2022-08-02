ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship Bottom, NJ

Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI

By Sue Moll
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
City
Ship Bottom, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Is This the Number One Ride in Seaside Heights, NJ

From the sky-ride to the Ferris wheel, Seaside is a great place to head with the family, especially as we get ready for summer in Ocean County. I didn't even mention walking or biking on the boardwalk in the morning. Stop for breakfast on the boardwalk and feel the morning sun while riding or walking. I know at nighttime the boardwalk comes alive, but I'll take the morning all the time on the boards. And of course, a visit with us at the Ocean Club on Friday mornings as we broadcast live from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Boo! Is It Too Soon for Halloween in Ocean County, New Jersey?

Boo! Yes, really I am saying "Boo" because I am seeing Halloween here in Ocean County. The question is, is it too soon to have Halloween in the store here at the Jersey Shore?. I get it, the early bird gets the worm and with sales, it's first come first serve. We always jump ahead to the next holiday as soon as possible, but does this take away from the event?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Travel Guide#Concert#Long Beach Island#Jersey Shore#Waterfront Park#What To Do#Travel Info#Lbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
105.7 The Hawk

Lacey, NJ man’s cocaine operation comes to an end as he meets with buyer from Bayville, NJ

A multi-agency investigation led Ocean County law enforcement to a Lacey Township home where the man living there was arrested for his cocaine operation. It was last Thursday that a sting was set up outside of the residence in Lacey by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force, Lacey Police Detectives and Patrol Officers as well as Ocean County Sheriff's Office Officers and the OCSO K-9 Unit who had teamed up over the course of the investigation.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy