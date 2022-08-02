Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI

Read on 1057thehawk.com
This is the Best Roller Coaster in Ocean County, NJ
You know how much I love Great Adventure. It's always a fun, family day for us. Yes, I still call it Great Adventure. Six Flags Great Adventure has some awesome roller coasters. The best roller coaster in Ocean County is at Six Flags. Indoor, looping, the tallest, and of course...
The Absolute Best Running Stores in New Jersey Are Found Near The Jersey Shore
Some dates are pretty important to remember. Like your significant others birthday, when a job interview is, when the milk in your fridge expires, there's a lot to keep in mind!. One date that always sticks in my head is the date I decided to start running and getting in...
JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River Offers Free Kids Meals in August
The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen does so many good things for the community and it's a great part of the Toms River area it serves here in Ocean County. Providing meals for those in need and providing a platform for residents to give back to the community. "A Community...
Free Ramen If You Can Finish This Spicy Soup In Cherry Hill, New Jersey
I have a confession to make. I've only recently discovered ramen. Full disclosure, the only experience I've ever had with it was buying those square packages with the spice packs from the food store. When I heard people obsessing about great ramen, I was like really? That stuff?. Then I...
Is This the Number One Ride in Seaside Heights, NJ
From the sky-ride to the Ferris wheel, Seaside is a great place to head with the family, especially as we get ready for summer in Ocean County. I didn't even mention walking or biking on the boardwalk in the morning. Stop for breakfast on the boardwalk and feel the morning sun while riding or walking. I know at nighttime the boardwalk comes alive, but I'll take the morning all the time on the boards. And of course, a visit with us at the Ocean Club on Friday mornings as we broadcast live from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.
Boo! Is It Too Soon for Halloween in Ocean County, New Jersey?
Boo! Yes, really I am saying "Boo" because I am seeing Halloween here in Ocean County. The question is, is it too soon to have Halloween in the store here at the Jersey Shore?. I get it, the early bird gets the worm and with sales, it's first come first serve. We always jump ahead to the next holiday as soon as possible, but does this take away from the event?
10 Things You’re Still Waiting For at Quaker Steak & Lube in Brick, NJ
The Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick has been empty for more than two years now, it's time for something great at that location. There were so many great ideas that you emailed me about...these are the top 10 for this location, starting with 10 and counting down to the number one thing you want to see at Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick.
Kevin Smith buying historic NJ movie theater with big plans on the horizon
It's never a dull moment when Jersey guy Kevin Smith is around. And it looks like he's planning on doing something incredible with a local and historic movie theater in New Jersey. According to nj.com, Smith is planning to purchase the Atlantic Moviehouse in Atlantic Highlands (formerly the Atlantic Cinemas)....
Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill Restaurant Still Sits Empty in Toms River, New Jersey
Someone recently asked me about the former Charlie Brown's Restaurant on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, they also asked the question "are there any Charlie Brown's Restaurants left in New Jersey?". First, let's talk about Charlie Brown's that are open. According to Google "Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill (formerly known as...
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
Guy Fieri is Opening a New Fantastic Chicken Guy in Atlantic City, New Jersey
I had a chance to visit Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" at Disney Springs in Florida and it's amazing with so many different sauces and delicious chicken! Now Guy Fieri is bringing "Chicken Guy" to the Jersey Shore!. “Everybody knows by now that I love AC and am always up for...
Be a Part of Something Big, Break a World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time, here's our chance. Grab your paddles. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with all proceeds going to "Save the Bay".
Stunning 15 Million Dollar Long Branch, NJ Home Hides A Secret In Its Walls
Hopefully in the next year or so, I'll be realistically be searching for a home to buy. In the meantime, I'm going to be looking through mansions that only the worlds upper crust can afford. And the Garden State is home to some of the most amazing mansions money can...
Exciting New Shops and Restaurants are Coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, NJ
There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information. In 2021 Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid...
Homeless people living under NJ pier cleared out before Phish concert
ATLANTIC CITY — Several dozen people cleared out from homeless encampment under a hotel pier boardwalk were cleared out Monday but city officials say it's not because of an upcoming beach concert. Outreach workers from homeless advocate groups, police and AtlanticCare helped the 30-40 people staying under the Caesars...
Jackson, NJ man playing in cornhole championships as No. 11 in the world
Jackson resident Jimmy Youmans lost his job at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to take the risk of competing in cornhole, a popular backyard game, as a full-time gig. This week, at 25 years old and less than two years after making that decision, he's in South...
Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery
BURLINGTON CITY — A second community peer recovery center to help residents obtain treatment and other critical mental health and community supports has opened in Burlington County. The new center is located in the City Hall building at 525 High Street. Burlington County Department of Human Services Director Shirla...
Lacey, NJ man’s cocaine operation comes to an end as he meets with buyer from Bayville, NJ
A multi-agency investigation led Ocean County law enforcement to a Lacey Township home where the man living there was arrested for his cocaine operation. It was last Thursday that a sting was set up outside of the residence in Lacey by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force, Lacey Police Detectives and Patrol Officers as well as Ocean County Sheriff's Office Officers and the OCSO K-9 Unit who had teamed up over the course of the investigation.
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
