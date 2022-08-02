ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Vienna 180 earns 20th District 17 trophy

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
sungazette.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sungazette.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sungazette.news

Two Vienna swim teams win sportsmanship awards

Vienna Woods in Division 3 and the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators of Division 4 each received Northern Virginia Swimming League division Sportsmanship award for the 2022 summer season. The NVSL awards such honors for one team in each of the league’s 17 divisions each summer. The teams received the awards...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

55+ News, 8/4/22 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. HEALTH GROUP TO FOCUS ON DIABETES: A diabetes-discussion group...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Madison finished seventh in National Guard Cup

Madison High School finished tied for seventh with 252.5 points in the Virginia High School League’s final Class 6 standings in the competition to win the annual National Guard Cup trophy, which is presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for year-long athletic success. Battlefield finished first with 505...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Everybody into the pool!

By the end of today, if all goes as planned, my longer-than-expected (thanks, supply-chain issues and local real-estate market crapping out on me!), 8.5-month renovation-cum-sale of the Shirlington condo that has been my abode for the past two decades will be in the hands of another, and I’ll have a nice chunk of change from which to plot my next move.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna, VA
Vienna, VA
Sports
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
sungazette.news

Arlington History, 8/4/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• Maj. Charles Fenwick plans to continue his bid for House of Delegates, even though Army regulations may prevent him from taking his seat. •• The Billy Mitchell Post of the American Legion has joined the call for Arlington officials...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Proceeds from lemonade stand aid Great Falls Freedom Memorial

Great Falls residents Ava and Holden Leshock did a brisk business July 4 at their lemonade stand, which was built from old boards and had a hand-painted sign. Neighborhood customers slaked their thirst with a cool drink on the hot day, many tipping generously above the 25-cent sales price. By day’s end, the young entrepreneurs tallied more than $50 in proceeds.
GREAT FALLS, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax History, 8/4/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• Miss Mary Wills, the first female bus driver for Arnold Bus Lines, said “I love it” when asked how she liked the job. •• Penney’s has autumn wool suits on sale for $29.75. August 4,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Reagan National suddenly the ‘comeback kid’ of aviation

Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to claw their way up from the depths of COVID, and collectively are almost back on track. But there is still a way to go: May’s passenger totals at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Washington Dulles International airports, if taken together, were still down 6.6 percent from May 2019, the last comparable pre-pandemic month.
DULLES, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vienna Post#American Legion#Post 180#Springfield Post 176#Falls Church Post 130#Fairfax Post 177
sungazette.news

Cash totals modest so far in School Board race

It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Letter: MCA is in good hands under current leadership

Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Mason gets grant to explore other voices

George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 8/4/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. MAN CHARGED AFTER NEARLY HITTING VIENNA OFFICER: Vienna police officers on July 24 at 7:10 p.m. responded to the report of an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at Lullaby Lane and Harmony Drive, S.E. Police found...
VIENNA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sungazette.news

Police Beat, 8/4/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On July 22 at 11:22 a.m., two men became engaged in a verbal altercation in the 400 block of 23rd Street South, which escalated when one of the combatants threw a bottle toward the other and then physically assaulted him, Arlington police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax officials urging vigilance against invasive pest

While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Animal Welfare League details new adoption stats

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington reports that 2,444 cats, dogs and small animals were adopted from its shelter during the 12-month period ending June 30. That’s down slightly from the 2,587 in the preceding year, which may be a positive sign that things are calming down in the get-along-with-COVID world that is now being experienced.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons

Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons. Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
TYSONS, VA
sungazette.news

Natural-resource plan asks for full accounting of tree canopy

A more regularized accounting of the number, health and maintenance of Arlington’s trees and its canopy is one recommendation of the county government’s draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, currently out for public review. The 101-page document was released Aug. 1, with community feedback sought through early October.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Options weighed for plastic-bag-tax moolah

Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Editorial: Civil libertarians, keep your eye on this

There are two sides to every coin, and there are legitimate reasons why the Fairfax County government is on the hunt for federal cash to expand its efforts to, as staff wrote in a memo to supervisors, “identify and divert individuals who may be at risk to radicalize or mobilize to violence prior to any encounters with law enforcement.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy