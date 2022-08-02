Read on www.yardbarker.com
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'
Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'needs to be on the next flight' to Steelers?
As of the third day of August, the only real competition among Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks seems to be between career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett for the No. 2 role behind free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky. While Trubisky is locked in as the club's QB1 until further...
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Sam Williams Is Showing Out In Cowboys’ Camp
Heading into training camp, one of the biggest questions on the Cowboys’ defense. Who would be the starting defensive end opposite of Demarcus Lawrence? The Cowboys had multiple guys to choose from, but Dorance Armstrong was the favorite heading into camp. He might still be the favorite, but second-round pick Sam Williams makes the decision difficult. His performance at camp so far has been extremely impresive.
Attorney blasts Adam Schefter over Deshaun Watson tweet
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented 24 plaintiffs suing Watson, hit out at the well-known ESPN personality during a Thursday press conference. "We all know about the tweet that was sent out, from a so-called insider, not somebody that’s ever spoken to me — if there’s more of an insider, I don’t know who it is, other than me — but this is the kind of reaction we received," Buzbee said while referencing Schefter, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "These kinds of tweets, this kind of foolishness, is exactly why people do not pursue justice."
NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'
In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'
Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
Former N.J. Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension
It was learned on Thursday that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would not personally handle the league's appeal of the ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that said Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Josh Alper of...
A Realistic Prediction for the 22’ New York Giants
Tis the season for yearly predictions but how many of them are actually realistic and not subject to wishful thinking or pessimism from those already protecting themselves from future emotional damage? Let’s cut to the chase. I can tell you with confidence that the Giants will win anywhere from two to twelve games in 2022 and that is as realistically accurate of a prediction as it gets because neither I, the beat reporters nor even you have any real idea what is going to happen this year.
New Chiefs Receiver Comments On A Brutal Practice
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be his second NFL team after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have some great seasons in Pittsburgh, especially his 2018 campaign wherein he had 1,426 and seven touchdowns. But ultimately,...
Bills fans are sending Von Miller 'boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes' at training camp
Von Miller was drafted out of Texas A&M University with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He went on to spend the next 10 and a half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season, where he helped L.A. win a Super Bowl.
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver
On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
Will Raiders Luck Go Other Way in 2022?
In any given season, even the best teams in the NFL will win close games that could have gone the other way if luck wasn't as much on their side that day. The Las Vegas Raiders season-ending run to the playoffs last season was a result of being able to win four games in a row by single digits.
Buccaneers to 'keep in touch' with Tom Brady amid practice absences
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was recently in headlines for celebrating his 45th birthday on Wednesday and after head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller will not play in the club's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13. There's more news regarding...
Rams Should Sign Recently Released Division Rival
Ford played three seasons with the 49ers; that is a maximum of 49 regular season games he could have played. The 31-year-old appeared in just 18 of those potential games. Although injury plagued his run with the 49ers, he was still good when he was on the gridiron. As a member of the team, Ford tallied 9.5 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles. The man was productive in, all totaled, a game over a full season in the bay area.
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan upset over fights during practices
The San Francisco 49ers have endured a physical training camp ahead of their preseason opener versus the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium next Friday. Specifically, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner were "ready to throw hands" during Tuesday's session after receiver Marcus Johnson landed in the concussion protocol following a late hit delivered by Warner.
