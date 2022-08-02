Back-to-school donations for college students

MADISON – It’s not just grade school students in need of school supplies this school year; college students need just as much, if not more, things before classes start in the fall. That’s why the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is making sure to include college students in this year’s donation wishlist.

Items like shower shoes, bed sheets, pillows, and towels are all included on the list and will go toward helping around 600 college students.

“It’s no secret that college is really, really expensive,” Asst. Vice President of Education for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Shona Mitteldorf, said. “When we think about that total cost for what it takes to go to college, we’re not just thinking about textbooks or tuition but also all the other things that go into living life. Our college students are people and whether it’s laundry detergent, whether it’s parking passes, all those things cost money. So it’s really important to support our students so they can succeed, so all those things really matter.”

You can donate at several drop-off locations or through an Amazon wishlist, meaning you can donate from anywhere, anytime. Just click or tap here for all information on this year’s back-to-school drive.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.