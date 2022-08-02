Nashville Youth Poet Laureate’s debut work traces her maternal line through Tennessee civil rights, reconstruction and slavery

Read on wpln.org
Podcast: How an ornamental tree led neighbors to the history of their North Nashville corner
A sixth-generation Nashvillian says she’s rarely surprised by new information about her city — but did start wondering about what she describes as a “bonsai-looking cypress tree” in her yard. She uncovered a rich history about her neighborhood and shares it with Curious Nashville. Credits: Tony...
WPLN News receives national and statewide awards for its service to local journalism
The WPLN newsroom has received several awards in the past few months. The national Sigma Delta Chi Award for Feature Reporting by the Society of Professional Journalists was given to WPLN’s Meribah Knight and ProPublica’s Ken Armstrong for their reporting on Rutherford County in 2021. Three Public Media...
Women are underrepresented in Nashville police. Could ballot Amendment 2 help?
Right now, people who want to become police officers in Nashville are subject to standards based off the military. There are height and weight requirements, and health history requirements. Using army standards sends the wrong message about policing, says Russ Hicks, a retired officer and police academy trainer. “Police officers...
Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober
Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
Tennessee’s election results: Andy Ogles comes out on top in District 5, voters talk abortion at the polls, Bill Lee will face Democrat Jason Martin for governor
Big decisions. Small turnout. That was the election Thursday as Tennesseans cast ballots in several races. Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles has won the Republican nomination for Congress in Tennessee’s 5th District. The redrawn district also includes portions of Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties. The race has been hotly...
Despite teacher shortage, ‘the joy of knowing my students’ motivates this Nashville educator
Lauren Binkley has decorated her classroom at Eagle View Elementary School in Antioch with bright pops of primary colors. She’s stocked her library with picture books featuring characters of different races and cultures. There’s a cushy spot to calm down if a student is feeling overwhelmed. This is...
Tennessee’s new vouchers could shake up public schools, but as classes resume it’s still wait-and-see
It’s unlikely that Nashville public schools will face an exodus of students because of Tennessee’s Education Savings Account Program anytime soon. In addition to Metro Schools, ESAs are open to students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools and the Achievement School District. But, hardly anyone knows what’s going on with...
Staffing shortages are plaguing Tennessee HBCUs, and that’s making it harder for students to graduate
Like many K-12 schools across the state, Tennessee’s historically Black colleges are in a staffing crisis. It’s a years-long problem that has affected how fast students can get their financial aid and housing applications processed. These issues have led to low graduation rates at some colleges, and now...
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law is going back to court with new challengers
A national LGBT organization is taking a second shot at challenging Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law. The Human Rights Campaign is suing the state again, more than a month after dismissing their first lawsuit. The HRC originally filed the lawsuit on behalf of two Wilson County families. Under state law,...
Travis Lampley is likely Rutherford County’s new juvenile judge. He takes over a system that sowed distrust with its treatment of children.
It appears that Republican Travis Lampley will be the next juvenile court judge of Rutherford County. Lampley is the assistant district attorney and brings a decade of experience in juvenile courts to the role. “I think this county needs and desires someone with actual juvenile court experience to lead moving...
Internal investigation shows editing of MNPD body camera footage was more widespread than claimed
A Metro Nashville Police Department internal investigation, obtained by WPLN News this week, revealed that more than one employee was altering body camera footage without permission. IT employee Jeremy Dorcey has been with the police department for a year and a half. Up until April of this year, he and...
The results are in on Nashville’s four charter amendments
It appears that all four charter amendments have been approved by voters. The amendments to the city charter helped make this year’s ballot the longest in Metro history. Here’s what will change now that they have passed:. Amendment 1 – Petition requirements. Amendment 1 alters the process...
Middle Tennessee’s congressional races take shape, with Andy Ogles outpacing stuffed 5th District GOP primary
With primary elections all wrapped up we now know which Middle Tennessee congressional candidates will face-off in the general election on Nov. 8. In a stuffed primary with nine candidates, Andy Ogles appears to have come out on top. The Maury County mayor currently has 37% of the votes as of Thursday night. He’s ahead of both Beth Harwell and Kurt Winstead, who each earned around a quarter of the votes. But in Tennessee there’s no runoffs, so Ogles doesn’t have to win more than 50% of the votes to continue to the general election.
To replace, or retain? Here’s how to navigate all those questions about judges on Nashville’s ballot
To retain, or replace: that is the question. Or, at least, it’s a question you’ll be greeted with more than 20 times when you go to vote. It’s a big ballot for judges this year — from the state’s supreme court to appeals courts across the state.
What does ‘affordable housing’ mean to you?
There’s a great need for affordable housing in and around Nashville, especially as the price of rent is expected to keep rising. However, the term “affordable housing” is about more than just an inexpensive place to live. According to the federal government, housing is considered affordable when it cost no more than 30% of a resident’s gross income. That includes the cost of utilities, too.
