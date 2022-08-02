Nashville Youth Poet Laureate’s debut work traces her maternal line through Tennessee civil rights, reconstruction and slavery

With primary elections all wrapped up we now know which Middle Tennessee congressional candidates will face-off in the general election on Nov. 8. In a stuffed primary with nine candidates, Andy Ogles appears to have come out on top. The Maury County mayor currently has 37% of the votes as of Thursday night. He’s ahead of both Beth Harwell and Kurt Winstead, who each earned around a quarter of the votes. But in Tennessee there’s no runoffs, so Ogles doesn’t have to win more than 50% of the votes to continue to the general election.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO