ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nashville Youth Poet Laureate’s debut work traces her maternal line through Tennessee civil rights, reconstruction and slavery

By Marianna Bacallao
wpln.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpln.org

Comments / 0

Related
wpln.org

Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober

Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Tennessee#Civil Rights#Poet Laureate#Civilization
wpln.org

Tennessee’s election results: Andy Ogles comes out on top in District 5, voters talk abortion at the polls, Bill Lee will face Democrat Jason Martin for governor

Big decisions. Small turnout. That was the election Thursday as Tennesseans cast ballots in several races. Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles has won the Republican nomination for Congress in Tennessee’s 5th District. The redrawn district also includes portions of Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties. The race has been hotly...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Travis Lampley is likely Rutherford County’s new juvenile judge. He takes over a system that sowed distrust with its treatment of children.

It appears that Republican Travis Lampley will be the next juvenile court judge of Rutherford County. Lampley is the assistant district attorney and brings a decade of experience in juvenile courts to the role. “I think this county needs and desires someone with actual juvenile court experience to lead moving...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

The results are in on Nashville’s four charter amendments

It appears that all four charter amendments have been approved by voters. The amendments to the city charter helped make this year’s ballot the longest in Metro history. Here’s what will change now that they have passed:. Amendment 1 – Petition requirements. Amendment 1 alters the process...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Middle Tennessee’s congressional races take shape, with Andy Ogles outpacing stuffed 5th District GOP primary

With primary elections all wrapped up we now know which Middle Tennessee congressional candidates will face-off in the general election on Nov. 8. In a stuffed primary with nine candidates, Andy Ogles appears to have come out on top. The Maury County mayor currently has 37% of the votes as of Thursday night. He’s ahead of both Beth Harwell and Kurt Winstead, who each earned around a quarter of the votes. But in Tennessee there’s no runoffs, so Ogles doesn’t have to win more than 50% of the votes to continue to the general election.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

What does ‘affordable housing’ mean to you?

There’s a great need for affordable housing in and around Nashville, especially as the price of rent is expected to keep rising. However, the term “affordable housing” is about more than just an inexpensive place to live. According to the federal government, housing is considered affordable when it cost no more than 30% of a resident’s gross income. That includes the cost of utilities, too.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy