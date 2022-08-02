ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ Joey Gallo trade rumors: Dodgers deal is done (UPDATE)

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Babe Ruth
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Addresses Lack of Impact Trade

After all the Juan Soto buildup, the Dodgers largely stood pat at the MLB trade deadline. San Diego wound up trading for the Nationals superstar, sending multiple top prospects and Luke Voit in exchange for Josh Bell and Soto. LA appeared to be kicking the tires on trades for Marlins starter Pablo Lopez and (or) Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. Instead, team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes made some moves around the margin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet New York Mets Star Daniel Vogelbach’s Wife, Kristina Russi

Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#Yankees#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#The Texas Rangers#Espn#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Usa Today#The New York Post#Athletic
Tampa Bay Times

Rays welcome back catcher Francisco Mejia

DETROIT — The Rays took another step toward getting their band back together Friday, as catcher Francisco Mejia was activated from the injured list. Mejia missed only the minimum 10 days due to a right shoulder impingement, and he and the Rays are confident the switch-hitter can resume primary duties behind the plate.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy