ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Detroit Tigers defeat Minnesota Twins, 5-3: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vpGu_0h1VODo200

Detroit Tigers (41-63) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-48)

When: 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: Low-90s, mostly sunny.

Probable pitchers: Tigers Matt Manning (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Chris Archer (2-5, 4.04 ERA).

Lineup

1. Riley Greene, CF

2. Javier Baez, SS

3. Harold Castro, 1B

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. Eric Haase, C

7. Willi Castro, RF

8. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

9. Akil Baddoo, LF

NEWSLETTER: Steel yourself for a rocky MLB trade deadline

ANALYSIS: Tigers weren't supposed to be sellers at the deadline. How it all went wrong

Game notes: Coming into yesterday's game series, the Twins led the season series, 8-5 . Minnesota, though has lost it's last two series, dropping two of three vs. the San Diego Padres after being swept by the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. In two starts vs. the Tigers this season, Archer has allowed two runs, six hits and nine strikeouts in nine innings. The teams wrap things up in Minneapolis with a day game Wednesday.

[ Want to read the stories linked above? Subscribe now for a terrific price, and gain access to all of our great news content, sports content and more! ]

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter .

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers defeat Minnesota Twins, 5-3: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Detroit Free Press

How broadcasting legend Vin Scully captured one of Detroit sports' most iconic moments

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at 94. Although Scully gained renown for his 67 seasons as the voice of the Dodgers in Brooklyn and LA — receiving the Baseball Hall of Fame’s highest honor for broadcasters, the Ford C. Frick Award, in 1982 — his calls are linked to many great non-LA moments in sports history. (USA TODAY captured several when he retired from calling Dodgers games in 2016.) ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

How Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams is teaching kids to be themselves

Jamaal Williams strutted off the Detroit Lions' practice field with his pads in one hand and a clear bag full of anime memorabilia in the other. The bag's contents were gifts Williams collected from fans Tuesday shortly after Detroit's practice concluded. Williams describes himself as a nerd, so much so that he's told fans over the past few days that he'd happily trade anyone an autograph if they supplied any "Naruto" themed items in return.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Tyler Davis
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers icon Miguel Cabrera, his ailing right knee and an uncertain future

Miguel Cabrera doesn't like talking about his right knee. On Thursday, though, the 39-year-old didn't hesitate to discuss the subject. A few reporters approached Cabrera's locker in the clubhouse after the Detroit Tigers DH sat out Wednesday's series finale in Minneapolis. Understanding what was happening, the 20-year MLB veteran — a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame — met them in the middle to talk about his health.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Field#Bally Sports Detroit#Wxyt Fm#Lf Newsletter#The San Diego Padres#Lsb Want
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy