Detroit Tigers defeat Minnesota Twins, 5-3: Game thread replay

Detroit Tigers (41-63) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-48)

When: 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: Low-90s, mostly sunny.

Probable pitchers: Tigers Matt Manning (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Chris Archer (2-5, 4.04 ERA).

Lineup

1. Riley Greene, CF

2. Javier Baez, SS

3. Harold Castro, 1B

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. Eric Haase, C

7. Willi Castro, RF

8. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

9. Akil Baddoo, LF

Game notes: Coming into yesterday's game series, the Twins led the season series, 8-5 . Minnesota, though has lost it's last two series, dropping two of three vs. the San Diego Padres after being swept by the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. In two starts vs. the Tigers this season, Archer has allowed two runs, six hits and nine strikeouts in nine innings. The teams wrap things up in Minneapolis with a day game Wednesday.

Live updates

