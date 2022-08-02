ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Polls open today; no contested Democratic races on Branch County ballot

The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
Voter turnout for today's primary election in Branch County is not expected to be high, with no contested Democratic races on the ballot.

However, that may not be the case in the new county commission District 5 of Algansee, Butler, California and Quincy townships. With no Democrat running, it will be the only chance for voters to decide who will represent them for the next two years.

Dan Dickerson, 67, Alan McClellan, 53, or Rod Olney, 75, will know the winner after the counting ends tonight.

On other Republican primaries, Branch County Democratic party chair Jeff Raymond does not condone Democrats voting in the Republican primary to try to swing the election toward a candidate Democrats hope would be easier to beat in November.

"I would rather have our best versus their best," he said. "We don't want to get into a situation where we're manipulating votes."

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. Unless there are issues, clerks expect to complete counting votes before midnight. Results are available on the Branch County clerk's website as townships and municipalities complete tabulations.

Newly-delineated Michigan 5th Congressional district saw incumbent Tim Walberg's old 7th District expand from Lake Erie across the southern state border to Lake Michigan.

Walberg won the endorsement of Donald Trump. Berrien County resident Dr. Sherry O'Donnell, 59, is challenging Walberg with the endorsement of most of the America First conservative movement.

The Trump endorsement also came in the Michigan State senate's 17th District Republican primary. Jonathan Lindsey, 37, moved into Hillsdale County to run with the former president's endorsement. The America First movement also supports him.

Incumbent Sen. Kim LaSata, 59, moved from her north Berrien County home to Niles to run in the newly-apportioned district in the southwest border area of the state.

LaSata received the endorsement of many current and former Republican leaders, including former Governor John Engler and state business leaders.

Michigan's 35th District House of Representative incumbent Andrew Fink faces farmer and brewery operator Steve Meckley, 54, a Somerset Township trustee, in the district, which covers Branch and Hillsdale counties.

Fink received endorsements from current Republican officials and the business community. Meckley got into the race as part of 35 America First candidates in Michigan trying to oust current leadership.

Also on the local ballot is a county-wide library millage renewal of .4983 mills.

Residents of Noble Township are asked to renew its fire millage of 0.5 mills. Those in Matteson Township will consider a fire millage renewal of 0.8 mills. Gilead Township residents will consider passing a fire assessment of 1.25 mills to make up for a fire millage allowed to expire over a year ago.

Coldwater Township clerk Diane Morrison believes turnout will be lower than the May election, when a Coldwater Community Schools bond issue was defeated based on absentee ballot returns.

thevillagereporter.com

Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County

Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
