Branch County, MI

Case Realty makes name change official

 3 days ago
Case Realty officially put its name on the Branch County realty office Karmen Case took over from Sherry Haylett Homes and Recreational Properties in October 2020 at 776 S. Angola Road.

Haylett developed the business over 25-year specializing in lake properties, Case said. She bought the company and works with three other Realtors — Amber Modert, Dusty Modert, and Rachel Tell. Bob Coats and Brian George are the brokers.

Case said the company continues to "specialize in a lake property around Branch County."

Case has had her Michigan Real Estate license for over 6 years. She has been in the mortgage industry for over 10 years has extensive background history in this field

The market continues to be hot for lake land and homes.

"They are selling before we even have it listed," she said. "The lake property is very scarce and we definitely need more."

People would be surprised there have been a lot of million-dollar sales of Branch County lake property in the past few years.

"We're very humbled to be able to sell those properties and have them here in the county," Case said.

The firm also sells land and homes in surrounding counties and other than lakeside land. Case said that the market "is still going strong. We're still seeing a lot of sales go quickly," despite downturns in other markets.

With rising mortgage interest rates, Case said, "We haven't seen anything stopping sales. It will affect the person's payment, but so far, we're still not really seeing anything shift where sales are not happening."

