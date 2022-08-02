ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MI

Butler Township installs rural fire hydrant

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

Litchfield Fire Department will install a fire hydrant on an irrigation well at the intersection of Clarendon and Litchfield roads for Butler Township.

The township board approved spending $2,477 for the hydrant with four 2.5-inch nozzles to attach to tanker trucks ferrying water to fires in the township.

Supervisor Gary Smith said there is enough money in the $6,000 budget allocation to install a second hydrant if a location can be found. Owners of the well approved use of the irrigation well by the volunteer fire departments which serve Butler Township.

The location is near the township's center, north of Butler Motor Speedway.

Smith said it will save about eight minutes and 5.8 miles for tankers that fill at Litchfield village.

"The well will produce 500 gallons a minute to fill tankers quickly," he said. "All departments will be able us this. It's cheaper and quicker than anywhere else."

There is no reliable source for water to fight fire within the township, only a tiny lake and Hog Creek, which is shallow and does not allow for a good siphon, due to debris.

Butler withdrew as a full member of Quincy Fire Association two years ago. The township pays Quincy to cover the south half of the township, with Litchfield and Tekonsha covering the north half. All three can provide mutual aid.

The system is similar to one on Southern Road near Walker Road in Kinderhook Township.

The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

