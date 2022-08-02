ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young historians celebrate history at Ross Liberty Camp

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
CHILLICOTHE— Over 40 kids were transported to the Revolutionary War as they enjoyed the Ross Liberty Camp last week. During the camp children are taught about the Revolutionary War and the founders of America.

Throughout the week groups of campers attended a variety of academic stations. These stations taught kids about the Boston Tea Party, the founding fathers, battles fought during the war, the music of the revolution and the life of a soldier. They were also taught about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Organizers take great care to make sure the information they are giving out is as accurate as possible.

"Everything we do is 100% authentic and true," said camp Director Terressa Reep. "There isn't a thing that hasn't been researched."

The camp featured many homemade elements for kids to enjoy. For example, during the Boston Tea Party station campers were able to board a smaller replica of the East India Tea Company boat. They were also able to learn how to fire a cannon with a homemade wooden cannon.

Historical reenactors bring people such as George and Martha Washington and King George back to life. The camp was sponsored by the Nathaniel Massie Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Arthur St Clair Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.

One camper, Conner Scott, said his favorite part of the camp was being able to take part in an actual battle reenactment with the rest of the campers. The reenactment, complete with fake wooden muskets, was of the battle of Lexington and Concord.

Thursday night young historians were treated to a reenactment of a debate between Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton over establishing a national bank. Campers also learned how to perform a Trooping of the Colors ceremony.

Other kids, like Lucy Thompson, enjoyed playing the time accurate games. Children back in revolutionary war times would often play with jacks, have sack races and play with hoops and sticks.

The week came to an end with a visit to the Revolutionary War Memorial in Grandview Cemetery where campers paid respects to fallen soldiers from the area. Here they read the names of those memorialized because as Reep says "A name spoken is not forgotten."

