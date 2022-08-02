ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyz II Men play for this Kentucky charity on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8WOe_0h1VO0Pq00

When asked to "name a month spelled with five letters" on Sunday's "Celebrity Family Feud" TV game show, had Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman answered, "March" or "April," he'd have won $25,000 for The Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at The Univeristy of Kentucky.

"Celebrity Family Feud," hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, welcomes celebrity contestants to face off to win money for their charity of choice. Team Boyz II Men took on comedian Amber Ruffin and her family in Sunday's episode.

"It was a really fun show to watch and even though the Team Boyz II Men didn't get the grand prize, they did win $10,000 for the center and we are grateful for that," said Patricia Barnstable Brown, founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.

Through fundraising events such as the family’s annual Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, which attracts celebrities from around the world to the Barnstable Brown family home in Louisville, the family has donated more than $16 million to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. The funding helps combat diabetes, a disease that disproportionally affects Kentuckians.

Playing Sunday for the Kentucky-based charity, TeamBoyz II Men included band members Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, comedian Jo Koy, Boyz II Men manager Joe Mulvihill and Joseph Herbert.

Mulvihill, who also manages "NSYNC" alum Joey Fatone, rarely misses an opportunity to attend Patricia Barnstable Brown's Derby Eve Gala with his high-profile clients and finds additional opportunities throughout the year to support the diabetes center at the University of Kentucky. Like Boyz II Men, Fatone is a longtime attendee of the Kentucky Derby eve party and supporter of Barnstable Brown. In 2021, Mulvihill booked Fatone to compete on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," where he donated his $30,000 winnings to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.

Background:Joey Fatone picks Kentucky charity as he plays 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.'

The Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center was established in 2008 by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable along with their mother, Wilma. Together, they pledged the initial funding to support the center in memory of Patricia Barnstable Brown's husband, David, who passed away in 2003 from complications of diabetes.

“Through the years, the Barnstable Brown family has generously supported diabetes research and the provision of outstanding clinical care for people with diabetes. By means of the family’s tireless and unwavering support, the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Center at the University of Kentucky has developed a national reputation for truly innovative diabetes research and for providing their patients with exceptional, state-of-the-art diabetes care,” said Acting Director of the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center Dr. Simon Fisher.

The Derby Eve Gala returned as big as ever this past May after being called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reach Features Reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

